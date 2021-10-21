Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 20
1702 11th Street — Theft.
300 SH-19 — Drug paraphernalia located.
2615 El Toro — Suspicious activity.
324 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
3410 Powell Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 20
21 Meadow Ln. — Person with a weapon.
275 West Dr. — Terroristic threat.
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute/ Criminal trespass.
42 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Theft.
9 Bullard St. — Criminal trespass.
SH-19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 20
Anabel Santana — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), aggravated assault of a date/household member with a weapon.
Lee F. Perry Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Shaun D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug.
Conrad Liles — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Oct. 21
Kevin I. Estrada — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Patrick A. Searcy — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous drug.
