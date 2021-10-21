Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 20

1702 11th Street — Theft.

300 SH-19 — Drug paraphernalia located.

2615 El Toro — Suspicious activity.

324 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

3410 Powell Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 20

21 Meadow Ln. — Person with a weapon.

275 West Dr. — Terroristic threat.

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute/ Criminal trespass.

42 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Theft.

9 Bullard St. — Criminal trespass.

SH-19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 20

Anabel Santana — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), aggravated assault of a date/household member with a weapon.

Lee F. Perry Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Shaun D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug.

Conrad Liles — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Oct. 21

Kevin I. Estrada — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Patrick A. Searcy — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous drug. 

