Huntsville Police Department

June 21

960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Found property.

1235 Josey St. — Domestic dispute.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault/ impeding breath.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

June 22

1548 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

3008 Old Houston Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

1301 Sam Houston Ave. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

7045 Sam Houston Ave. — Mental health evaluation.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 21

3198 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

6505 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

102 Pine Ridge Ln. — Sexual assault.

36 Lake Falls Rd. — Animal abuse.

June 22

2066 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1295 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

2694 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

36 Lake Falls Rd. — Animal abuse.

649 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal trespass.

195 Thomas Lake Rd. — Disturbance.

Bowden Rd./ Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. — Shots heard.

June 23

5980 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 21

Lance E. Null — Terroristic threat.

Mark E. Thomas — DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Wilbert Garay — Theft ($100-$750)

Thomas L. Cooker — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Davonta Richardson — Possession of marijuana.

Glyn’tasia Jenkins — Theft (more than $2,500).

June 22

Chelsey L. Phares — Criminal trespass.

Alex R. Brown — Possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Brown — Engage in organized criminal activity.

June 23

Andrea L. Rocha — DWI.

Jeremy L. Davis — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug.

Terry L. Hunt — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.

Arthur L. Hooker — Possession of a controlled substance.

