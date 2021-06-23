Huntsville Police Department
June 21
960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Found property.
1235 Josey St. — Domestic dispute.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault/ impeding breath.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
June 22
1548 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
3008 Old Houston Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
1301 Sam Houston Ave. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
7045 Sam Houston Ave. — Mental health evaluation.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 21
3198 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
6505 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
102 Pine Ridge Ln. — Sexual assault.
36 Lake Falls Rd. — Animal abuse.
June 22
2066 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1295 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
2694 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
36 Lake Falls Rd. — Animal abuse.
649 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal trespass.
195 Thomas Lake Rd. — Disturbance.
Bowden Rd./ Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. — Shots heard.
June 23
5980 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 21
Lance E. Null — Terroristic threat.
Mark E. Thomas — DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Wilbert Garay — Theft ($100-$750)
Thomas L. Cooker — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Davonta Richardson — Possession of marijuana.
Glyn’tasia Jenkins — Theft (more than $2,500).
June 22
Chelsey L. Phares — Criminal trespass.
Alex R. Brown — Possession of marijuana.
Jonathan Brown — Engage in organized criminal activity.
June 23
Andrea L. Rocha — DWI.
Jeremy L. Davis — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug.
Terry L. Hunt — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.
Arthur L. Hooker — Possession of a controlled substance.
