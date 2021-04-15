Huntsville Police Department
April 14
421 Helen St. — Domestic dispute.
2523 Avenue M — Aggravated robbery.
1310 19th Street — Violation of a protective order.
3000 SH-30 W. — Found property.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
256 SH-19 — Commercial burglary.
350 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.
610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
1300 Smither Dr. — Sexual assault.
1105 Holly Springs Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
185 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
141 IH-45 N. — Theft.
April 15
1200 Avenue J — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 14
655 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
9309 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
72 Old Midway Rd. — Residential burglary.
36 Allen Dr. — Theft.
1902 IH-45 S. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 14
Keith P. White — Theft.
David R. Rodriguez — Theft.
April 15
Reginald B. Lee — Theft.
Ladarius D. Merchant — Possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Sirman — Assault of a public servant.
Brandon T. Gamble — Public intoxication.
