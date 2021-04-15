Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 14

421 Helen St. — Domestic dispute.

2523 Avenue M — Aggravated robbery.

1310 19th Street — Violation of a protective order.

3000 SH-30 W. — Found property.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

256 SH-19 — Commercial burglary.

350 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.

610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

1300 Smither Dr. — Sexual assault.

1105 Holly Springs Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

185 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

141 IH-45 N. — Theft.

April 15

1200 Avenue J — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 14

655 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

9309 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

72 Old Midway Rd. — Residential burglary.

36 Allen Dr. — Theft.

1902 IH-45 S. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 14

Keith P. White — Theft.

David R. Rodriguez — Theft.

April 15

Reginald B. Lee — Theft.

Ladarius D. Merchant — Possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Sirman — Assault of a public servant.

Brandon T. Gamble — Public intoxication. 

Tags

Trending Video