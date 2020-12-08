Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 7
1702 11th St. — Found property.
450 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH 45 S. — Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1607 Wimbledon Dr. — Harassment.
2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
Park Road 40/ IH 45 — Theft.
Dec. 8
1614 7th St. — Harassment.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 7
Roberts Rd./ FM 2550 — Animal abuse.
Four Notch Rd./ FM 1375 E. — Domestic dispute.
717 FM 2821 W (Huntsville) — Assisting other agency.
90 FM 2693 — Disturbance.
138 Ground Creek Dr. — Theft.
Dec. 8
64 Jameson Rd. — Stolen Vehicle.
199 Ranch Acres Dr. — Unattended death.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 7
Emanuel R. Harrison — Interfere with emergency request for assistance, assault.
Colton T. Graves — Possession of marijuana.
Heber-Jeronimo Infante — DWI.
Robert M. Chick — Injury child/ edlerly/ disable with intent of bodily injury.
Leslie C. Bowling — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Dexter Bryant — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Craig A. Dupree — Assault causing bodily injury.
Gary L. Moore — Assault causing bodily injury.
Charles A. Corley Jr. — Public intoxication.
Dec. 8
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Bull E. Felan — DWI.
Heath S. Wiley — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
