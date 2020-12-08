Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Dec. 7

1702 11th St. — Found property.

450 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH 45 S. — Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1607 Wimbledon Dr. — Harassment.

2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Park Road 40/ IH 45 — Theft.

Dec. 8

1614 7th St. — Harassment.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Dec. 7

Roberts Rd./ FM 2550 — Animal abuse.

Four Notch Rd./ FM 1375 E. — Domestic dispute.

717 FM 2821 W (Huntsville) — Assisting other agency.

90 FM 2693 — Disturbance.

138 Ground Creek Dr. — Theft.

Dec. 8

64 Jameson Rd. — Stolen Vehicle.

199 Ranch Acres Dr. — Unattended death.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 7

Emanuel R. Harrison — Interfere with emergency request for assistance, assault.

Colton T. Graves — Possession of marijuana.

Heber-Jeronimo Infante — DWI.

Robert M. Chick — Injury child/ edlerly/ disable with intent of bodily injury.

Leslie C. Bowling — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Dexter Bryant — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Craig A. Dupree — Assault causing bodily injury.

Gary L. Moore — Assault causing bodily injury.

Charles A. Corley Jr. — Public intoxication.

Dec. 8

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.

Bull E. Felan — DWI.

Heath S. Wiley — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Tags

Trending Video