Huntsville Police Department

May 19

716 Old Colony Rd. — Overdose.

1100 Avenue I — Minor auto wreck.

259 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

660 IH-45 — Terroristic threat.

May 20

1721 11th Street — Terroristic threat.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

20 Howard Cr. — Unlawful disclosure.

2000 blk. 11th Street — Drugs.

603 Hickory Dr. — Criminal mischief.

144 IH-45 N. — Suspicious incident.

3000 blk SH 30 W. — Failure to stop and give information.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

1307 Mesquite Dr. — Domestic dispute.

May 21

612 Old Phelps Rd. — Suspicious incident.

1548 11th Street — Aggravated assault

1548 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 19

23 Galloway Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

580 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

210 SH 75 N. — Disturbance.

48 Lazy Bend Dr. — Criminal trespass.

62 Harding St. — Criminal trespass.

259 IH-45 S. — Fleet accident.

May 20

639 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

1303 US 190 — HARASSMENT.

14 Kickapoo Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Shotwell Rd./ FM 247 — Shots heard.

US 190/ IDa Olivia Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

23 FM 2929 — Criminal trespass.

411 FM 1375 E. — Assisting other agency.

254 Bowden Rd. — Domestic dispute.

66 Carolina Way — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 19

Jasmine T. Sargent — DWI.

Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.

Nickerrya G. Simpson — Aggravated assault against a public servant.

Gregory J. Fremin — DWI.

Anthony R. Morning — Possession of a controlled substance.

May 20

Delvin Simmons — DWI, possession of a controlled substance, driving while licence invalid.

Milton R. Franklin — Theft.

Roberto Molina Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Willie Tyler — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (4 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

Raymond C. Pace Jr. — DWI.

Kelton D. Archie — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.

May 21

Scott A. Hilsmeier — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Martin D. Sherwood Jr. — Violation of protective order.

Kevin O. Dees — Assault family/ household member.

Kimbra M. Franklin — Forgery of government/ national instrument, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tobias T. Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury. 

