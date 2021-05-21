Huntsville Police Department
May 19
716 Old Colony Rd. — Overdose.
1100 Avenue I — Minor auto wreck.
259 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
660 IH-45 — Terroristic threat.
May 20
1721 11th Street — Terroristic threat.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
20 Howard Cr. — Unlawful disclosure.
2000 blk. 11th Street — Drugs.
603 Hickory Dr. — Criminal mischief.
144 IH-45 N. — Suspicious incident.
3000 blk SH 30 W. — Failure to stop and give information.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
1307 Mesquite Dr. — Domestic dispute.
May 21
612 Old Phelps Rd. — Suspicious incident.
1548 11th Street — Aggravated assault
1548 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 19
23 Galloway Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
580 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
210 SH 75 N. — Disturbance.
48 Lazy Bend Dr. — Criminal trespass.
62 Harding St. — Criminal trespass.
259 IH-45 S. — Fleet accident.
May 20
639 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
1303 US 190 — HARASSMENT.
14 Kickapoo Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Shotwell Rd./ FM 247 — Shots heard.
US 190/ IDa Olivia Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
23 FM 2929 — Criminal trespass.
411 FM 1375 E. — Assisting other agency.
254 Bowden Rd. — Domestic dispute.
66 Carolina Way — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 19
Jasmine T. Sargent — DWI.
Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.
Nickerrya G. Simpson — Aggravated assault against a public servant.
Gregory J. Fremin — DWI.
Anthony R. Morning — Possession of a controlled substance.
May 20
Delvin Simmons — DWI, possession of a controlled substance, driving while licence invalid.
Milton R. Franklin — Theft.
Roberto Molina Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Willie Tyler — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (4 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
Raymond C. Pace Jr. — DWI.
Kelton D. Archie — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.
May 21
Scott A. Hilsmeier — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Martin D. Sherwood Jr. — Violation of protective order.
Kevin O. Dees — Assault family/ household member.
Kimbra M. Franklin — Forgery of government/ national instrument, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tobias T. Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury.
