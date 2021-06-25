Huntsville Police Department
June 23
4020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Smither Dr./ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Found property.
2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
14 White Cir. — Stalking.
2300 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Unattended death.
June 24
202 Young St. — Domestic dispute.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
515 FM 2821 — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1323 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 23
5980 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.
3900 SH-30 W. — Criminal trespass.
48 Lynell — Forgery.
745 FM 1375 W. — Criminal trespass.
8 FM 2296 — Theft.
June 24
1658 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.
355 SH 150 W. — Criminal mischief.
43 Ellis Spring Rd. — Criminal mischief.
84 Wimberly Ln. — Assault.
53 Pine Oak Ln. — Terroristic threat.
13 Emerald Ln. — Criminal trespass.
1917 US 190 — Disturbance.
1536 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Disturbance.
June 25
11 Eucalyptus Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 23
Andrea L. Rocha — DWI.
Jeremy L. Davis — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug.
Terry L. Hunt — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.
Arthur L. Hooker — Possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas I. Wilson — Assault by offensive touch.
Michael D. Wiley — Possession of a controlled substance.
Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Lucky Adeloye — Fleeing police officer.
June 24
Willie L. Wright — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Maria A. Patterson — Assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest search or transport.
Frank A. York — Public intoxication.
Valencia S. Crooks — Possession of a controlled substance.
Justin D. Wyatt — Assault causing bodily injury.
James E. Yeager — Assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance.
Talton L. Morris — Evading arrest detention, criminal trespass.
