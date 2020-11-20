Huntsville Police Department 

Nov. 19

1632 University Ave. — Theft.

2353 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

180 IH 45 S. — Stolen vehicle.

FM 1791/ SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

1700 block 11th St. — Domestic dispute.

SH 75/ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

SH 75/ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Nov. 20

13th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — DWI.

2500 Pine Shadows Dr. — DWI.

263 IH 45 S. — Aggravated assault.

1200 Josey St. — Minor auto wreck/ DWI.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 19

8400 SH 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

293 Robinson Creek Rd. — Criminal trespass.

83 William Thomas Rd. — Animal abuse.

13 FM 1696 E. — Residential burglary.

6370 FM 1374 — Criminal trespass.

61 Ross Mcbride Ln. — Shots heard.

49 Mockingbird Rd. — Burglary.

63 Wesley Grove RD. W. — Residential fire.

Nov. 20

598 FM 1791 N. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 19

Michael R. Griffin III — Sexual assault of a child.

Deonerick R. Fisher — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Kenton P. Wood — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest search or transport, driving while intoxicated.

Aaron R. Ellis — Sexual assault.

Nov. 20

Landon J. Ashwell — DWI.

Sarah Hobbs — Public intoxication.

Steven Hatcher — DWI. 

