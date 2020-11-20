Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 19
1632 University Ave. — Theft.
2353 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
180 IH 45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
FM 1791/ SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
1700 block 11th St. — Domestic dispute.
SH 75/ FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
SH 75/ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Nov. 20
13th St./ Sam Houston Ave. — DWI.
2500 Pine Shadows Dr. — DWI.
263 IH 45 S. — Aggravated assault.
1200 Josey St. — Minor auto wreck/ DWI.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 19
8400 SH 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
293 Robinson Creek Rd. — Criminal trespass.
83 William Thomas Rd. — Animal abuse.
13 FM 1696 E. — Residential burglary.
6370 FM 1374 — Criminal trespass.
61 Ross Mcbride Ln. — Shots heard.
49 Mockingbird Rd. — Burglary.
63 Wesley Grove RD. W. — Residential fire.
Nov. 20
598 FM 1791 N. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 19
Michael R. Griffin III — Sexual assault of a child.
Deonerick R. Fisher — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Kenton P. Wood — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest search or transport, driving while intoxicated.
Aaron R. Ellis — Sexual assault.
Nov. 20
Landon J. Ashwell — DWI.
Sarah Hobbs — Public intoxication.
Steven Hatcher — DWI.
