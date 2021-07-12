Huntsville Police Department
July 9
100 Vista Way — Violation of protective order.
160 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
122 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.
1417 21 ½ Street — Vehicle burglary.
1235 Josey St. — Found property.
1235 Josey St. — Vehicle burglary.
1807 Merchant St. — Sexual assault.
July 10
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Theft.
120 Bolero Way — Firearm theft.
221 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Assault.
3000 Blk SH 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.
2115 Ave N ½ — Habitation burglary.
July 11
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Suspicious incident.
2023 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
3000 SH 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.
1610 Ave O — Failure to stop and give information.
1220 8th Street — Residential burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 9
6400 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
717 FM 2821 W. — Terroristic threat.
195 Thomas Lake Rd. — Theft.
9 Underwood Dr. — Criminal mischief.
25 Southwood Forest Rd. — Disturbance.
July 10
3102 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
765 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
77 Hostetter Rd. — Criminal trespass.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.
3208 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
161 Powell Rd. — Animal abuse.
2 Cherokee Dr. — Disturbance.
July 11
1658 SH-75 N. — Runaway juvenile.
FM 1375 E./ Hardy Bottom Rd. — Shots heard.
SH 150 E./ Rogers Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 9
Michael P. Bogany — Assault causing bodily injury.
Holly L. Smith — Criminal trespass.
Chelsey L. Phares — Public intoxication.
Brian S. Hardin — Theft of property.
Nicole L. Phillips — Possession of a controlled substance.
George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.
July 10
Donald R. Brooks — DWI.
Elizabeth D. Walker — Public intoxication.
Antonio J. Barton-Simmons — Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property.
Catavian Lablanc — Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property.
Dillon W. Tucker — DWI (Bond surrender), possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender).
Demond J. Mouton — Public intoxication.
Janiqua Q. Hamilton — Possession of a controlled substance.
July 11
Charles C. Snyder — Public intoxication.
Demond J. Mouton — Criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
