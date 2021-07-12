Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 9

100 Vista Way — Violation of protective order.

160 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

122 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.

1417 21 ½ Street — Vehicle burglary.

1235 Josey St. — Found property.

1235 Josey St. — Vehicle burglary.

1807 Merchant St. — Sexual assault.

July 10

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Theft.

120 Bolero Way — Firearm theft.

221 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Assault.

3000 Blk SH 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.

2115 Ave N ½ — Habitation burglary.

July 11

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Suspicious incident.

2023 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

3000 SH 30 W. — Minor auto wreck.

1610 Ave O — Failure to stop and give information.

1220 8th Street — Residential burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 9

6400 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

717 FM 2821 W. — Terroristic threat.

195 Thomas Lake Rd. — Theft.

9 Underwood Dr. — Criminal mischief.

25 Southwood Forest Rd. — Disturbance.

July 10

3102 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

765 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

77 Hostetter Rd. — Criminal trespass.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.

3208 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

161 Powell Rd. — Animal abuse.

2 Cherokee Dr. — Disturbance.

July 11

1658 SH-75 N. — Runaway juvenile.

FM 1375 E./ Hardy Bottom Rd. — Shots heard.

SH 150 E./ Rogers Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 9

Michael P. Bogany — Assault causing bodily injury.

Holly L. Smith — Criminal trespass.

Chelsey L. Phares — Public intoxication.

Brian S. Hardin — Theft of property.

Nicole L. Phillips — Possession of a controlled substance.

George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.

July 10

Donald R. Brooks — DWI.

Elizabeth D. Walker — Public intoxication.

Antonio J. Barton-Simmons — Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property.

Catavian Lablanc — Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property.

Dillon W. Tucker — DWI (Bond surrender), possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender).

Demond J. Mouton — Public intoxication.

Janiqua Q. Hamilton — Possession of a controlled substance.

July 11

Charles C. Snyder — Public intoxication.

Demond J. Mouton — Criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication.

