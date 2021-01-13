Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 11

3100 Montgomery Rd. — Evading on foot.

2450 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

925 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

102 16th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

201 W. Hill Park Cir. — Welfare concern.

Jan. 12

603 IH 45 — Major auto wreck.

1200 Josey St. — Drugs.

1500 Dogwood — Failure to stop and give information.

688 Hayman — Domestic dispute.

1702 11th St. — Assault.

Thomason St./ Avenue M — Welfare.

324 1/2 13th St. — Criminal mischief.

2821 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Stolen vehicle.

1608 SH 75 N — Domestic dispute.

1418 Avenue N — Burglary of a vehicle.

2405 Avenue S — Theft.

200 IH 45 S — Evading.

1400 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.

210 SH-75 N — Failure to stop and give information.

2000 US 190 — Major auto wreck.

215 IH-45 N — Failure to stop and give information.

Jan. 13

2017 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 11

FM 1374/ Sandel Rd. — Welfare concern.

57 FM 2550 — Domestic dispute.

5120 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

717 FM 2821 W — Drugs/ narcotics.

20 Chandlers Way — Theft.

1500 IH 45 N — Drugs/ narcotics.

Jan. 12

371 FM 247— Domestic dispute.

FM 980/ Sunrise Lp. — Major auto wreck.

717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

41 Calvary Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

371 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.

50 FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.

1200 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

603 IH 45 S — Major auto wreck.

200 IH 45 S. — Evading arrest.

6 Marina Pt. — Criminal trespass.

146 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.

1100 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

FM 980/ Armadillo Dr. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 11

Corey D. Jimerson — Failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, parole and pardon board violation.

Martin Guerrero — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (5 counts).

George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.

Jan. 12

Khalil D. Washington — Hinder apprehension or prosecution, interfere with public duties.

Brandon D. Reece — Possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police officer.

Gaylene D. Carr — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jozavier Z. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon E. Shed — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan T. Daigle — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Jeri L. Mathis — DWI (2 counts), evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Joseph Z. Maxey — Display fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Adrianna J. Longoria — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry R. Peterson — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Tommy L. Price — Possession of a controlled substance.

Bruce G. Cunningham — Possession of a controlled substance.

Terron J. Gambrell — Possession of a controlled substance.

Demetria D. Jones — Hinder apprehension or prosecution.

Mary A. Kalu — Criminal trespass.

Terrance L. Cole — Failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole and pardon board violation, burglary of a building.

Rachelle L. Wimmer — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jan. 13

Byron L. Warren — Assault causing bodily injury.

Elliot A. Ridenour — Public intoxication.

Jennifer M. Tedor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Christopher J. Cedra — DWI.

Fernando Rosales Chavez — Delivery of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), no drivers license.

Zachary R. Keller — DWI.

 

