Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 11
3100 Montgomery Rd. — Evading on foot.
2450 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
925 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
102 16th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
201 W. Hill Park Cir. — Welfare concern.
Jan. 12
603 IH 45 — Major auto wreck.
1200 Josey St. — Drugs.
1500 Dogwood — Failure to stop and give information.
688 Hayman — Domestic dispute.
1702 11th St. — Assault.
Thomason St./ Avenue M — Welfare.
324 1/2 13th St. — Criminal mischief.
2821 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Stolen vehicle.
1608 SH 75 N — Domestic dispute.
1418 Avenue N — Burglary of a vehicle.
2405 Avenue S — Theft.
200 IH 45 S — Evading.
1400 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.
210 SH-75 N — Failure to stop and give information.
2000 US 190 — Major auto wreck.
215 IH-45 N — Failure to stop and give information.
Jan. 13
2017 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 11
FM 1374/ Sandel Rd. — Welfare concern.
57 FM 2550 — Domestic dispute.
5120 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
717 FM 2821 W — Drugs/ narcotics.
20 Chandlers Way — Theft.
1500 IH 45 N — Drugs/ narcotics.
Jan. 12
371 FM 247— Domestic dispute.
FM 980/ Sunrise Lp. — Major auto wreck.
717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
41 Calvary Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
371 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.
50 FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.
1200 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
603 IH 45 S — Major auto wreck.
200 IH 45 S. — Evading arrest.
6 Marina Pt. — Criminal trespass.
146 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.
1100 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
FM 980/ Armadillo Dr. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 11
Corey D. Jimerson — Failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, parole and pardon board violation.
Martin Guerrero — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (5 counts).
George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.
Jan. 12
Khalil D. Washington — Hinder apprehension or prosecution, interfere with public duties.
Brandon D. Reece — Possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police officer.
Gaylene D. Carr — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jozavier Z. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon E. Shed — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan T. Daigle — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Jeri L. Mathis — DWI (2 counts), evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Joseph Z. Maxey — Display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Adrianna J. Longoria — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry R. Peterson — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Tommy L. Price — Possession of a controlled substance.
Bruce G. Cunningham — Possession of a controlled substance.
Terron J. Gambrell — Possession of a controlled substance.
Demetria D. Jones — Hinder apprehension or prosecution.
Mary A. Kalu — Criminal trespass.
Terrance L. Cole — Failure to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole and pardon board violation, burglary of a building.
Rachelle L. Wimmer — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jan. 13
Byron L. Warren — Assault causing bodily injury.
Elliot A. Ridenour — Public intoxication.
Jennifer M. Tedor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Christopher J. Cedra — DWI.
Fernando Rosales Chavez — Delivery of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), no drivers license.
Zachary R. Keller — DWI.
