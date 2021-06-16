Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 14

32 Howard Cr. — Animal bite.

3700 blk. Summer Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

622 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

June 15

610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

3500 blk. Boettcher Dr. — Found property.

2307 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

1478 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Assisting other agency.

248 SH 19 — Welfare concern.

712 11th St. — Forgery.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 14

15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.

600 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

11 Lake View Ln. — Terroristic threat.

301 FM 1375 W — Animal abuse.

1786 US 190 — Animal abuse.

62 Wesley Grove Rd. — Disturbance.

2970 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

1375 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.

Gazebo St./ FM 1791 — Animal abuse.

June 15

21 Oak Bend Dr. — Domestic dispute.

3200 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

492 Bowden Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1202 US 190 — Criminal mischief.

38 Spring Circle Dr. — Harassment.

14 Eucalyptus Rd. — Domestic dispute.

9 S. Lake Dr. — Theft.

9 Pine Hollow St. — Sexual offenses.

556 FM 2296 — Theft.

12 Pine Dr. N. — Stolen vehicle.

June 16

2694 IH-45 S. — Disturbance.

3749 SH 19 — Commercial burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 14

Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.

William R. Warnock — Possession of a controlled substance.

Deion T. Williams — Possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.

Courtney L. Scott — Possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin B. Kerr — Criminal nonsupport.

Hunter R. Bond — Possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrone A. Miller — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Carlos Tobar — Theft of property.

Courtney N. Howard — Failure to appear.

June 15

Spencer J. Malone — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Julica D. Morning — Assault causing bodily injury.

Aaron S. Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts), evading arrest detention.

Herman R. Dewalt — DWI.

James C. Gambrell — Abandon/ endanger of a child with criminal negligence (2 counts), assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).

Juan Walker — Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Dontrey R. Walker — Murder (Gregg County).

Keith R. Boone — Public intoxication.

Theshonda T. Reed — Terroristic threat against a public servant.

June 16

Saul Soto — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

