Huntsville Police Department
June 14
32 Howard Cr. — Animal bite.
3700 blk. Summer Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
622 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
June 15
610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
3500 blk. Boettcher Dr. — Found property.
2307 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
1478 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Assisting other agency.
248 SH 19 — Welfare concern.
712 11th St. — Forgery.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 14
15 Wren Dr. — Domestic dispute.
600 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
11 Lake View Ln. — Terroristic threat.
301 FM 1375 W — Animal abuse.
1786 US 190 — Animal abuse.
62 Wesley Grove Rd. — Disturbance.
2970 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.
1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
1375 SH-75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Gazebo St./ FM 1791 — Animal abuse.
June 15
21 Oak Bend Dr. — Domestic dispute.
3200 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
492 Bowden Rd. — Criminal mischief.
1202 US 190 — Criminal mischief.
38 Spring Circle Dr. — Harassment.
14 Eucalyptus Rd. — Domestic dispute.
9 S. Lake Dr. — Theft.
9 Pine Hollow St. — Sexual offenses.
556 FM 2296 — Theft.
12 Pine Dr. N. — Stolen vehicle.
June 16
2694 IH-45 S. — Disturbance.
3749 SH 19 — Commercial burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 14
Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.
William R. Warnock — Possession of a controlled substance.
Deion T. Williams — Possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.
Courtney L. Scott — Possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin B. Kerr — Criminal nonsupport.
Hunter R. Bond — Possession of a controlled substance.
Tyrone A. Miller — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Carlos Tobar — Theft of property.
Courtney N. Howard — Failure to appear.
June 15
Spencer J. Malone — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Julica D. Morning — Assault causing bodily injury.
Aaron S. Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts), evading arrest detention.
Herman R. Dewalt — DWI.
James C. Gambrell — Abandon/ endanger of a child with criminal negligence (2 counts), assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).
Juan Walker — Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Dontrey R. Walker — Murder (Gregg County).
Keith R. Boone — Public intoxication.
Theshonda T. Reed — Terroristic threat against a public servant.
June 16
Saul Soto — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.