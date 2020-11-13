Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 13
411 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 12
3648 Poppy Ln. — Domestic dispute.
144 IH-45 N. — Welfare concern.
363 Forest Ln. — Runaway.
1900 Normal Park Dr. — Found property.
2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1961 Quality Blvd. — Assault.
Nov. 11
150 SH 19 — Welfare check.
2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
660 IH 45 S. — Theft.
2641 Old Houston Ave. — Burglary of a habitation.
Nov. 12
1304 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.
2140 SH 30 E — Domestic dispute.
3100 blk. Clay Cr. — Unattended death.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 12
107 Bowden Rd. — Shots heard.
265 Longstreet Rd. — Domestic dispute.
126 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2253 FM 247 — Disturbance.
Nov. 11
26 Julia Justice Rd. — Animal abuse.
6 Pinedale Subdivision Rd. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 13
Tanja Fowler — Manufacture/ delivery of controlled substance.
Nov. 12
Ke’Andre Dunn — Indecency with a child.
Frederick D. Robinson — Driving while intoxicated.
James H. Willis — Possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler D. McBride — Theft of firearm, delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Tadrian D. Riles — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Howard Hamilton — Possession of marijuana.
