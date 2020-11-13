Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 13

411 Hickory Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 12

3648 Poppy Ln. — Domestic dispute.

144 IH-45 N. — Welfare concern.

363 Forest Ln. — Runaway.

1900 Normal Park Dr. — Found property.

2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1961 Quality Blvd. — Assault.

Nov. 11

150 SH 19 — Welfare check.

2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

660 IH 45 S. — Theft.

2641 Old Houston Ave. — Burglary of a habitation.

Nov. 12

1304 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.

2140 SH 30 E — Domestic dispute.

3100 blk. Clay Cr. — Unattended death.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 12

107 Bowden Rd. — Shots heard.

265 Longstreet Rd. — Domestic dispute.

126 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2253 FM 247 — Disturbance.

Nov. 11

26 Julia Justice Rd. — Animal abuse.

6 Pinedale Subdivision Rd. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 13

Tanja Fowler — Manufacture/ delivery of controlled substance.

Nov. 12

Ke’Andre Dunn — Indecency with a child.

Frederick D. Robinson — Driving while intoxicated.

James H. Willis — Possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler D. McBride — Theft of firearm, delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Tadrian D. Riles — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Howard Hamilton — Possession of marijuana.

