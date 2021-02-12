Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 11

14 SH 75 — Robbery.

215 Ryan Ferry — Burglary.

225 IH-45 — Threat.

1400 Sycamore Ave. — Threat.

3102 Winding Way — Criminal mischief.

606 IH-45 S. — Assault.

Feb. 12

2213 Bobby K Marks — Theft.

3700 SH 30 — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 11

Trinity Cut off/ Old Colony Rd. — Animal abuse.

81 Possum Walk Lp. — Stolen vehicle.

627 Graham Rd. — Domestic dispute.

304 FM 1696 W. — Sexual offenses.

82 Sunrise Lp. — Domestic dispute.

Feb. 12

8 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 11

Deric J. Branford — Parole and pardon board violation, assault causing bodily injury.

Shane Q. Hosea — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (bond surrender). 

Terry Jackson — Voyeurism with two or more convictions.

Feb. 12

Daniel J. Stokes — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation). 

