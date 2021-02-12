Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 11
14 SH 75 — Robbery.
215 Ryan Ferry — Burglary.
225 IH-45 — Threat.
1400 Sycamore Ave. — Threat.
3102 Winding Way — Criminal mischief.
606 IH-45 S. — Assault.
Feb. 12
2213 Bobby K Marks — Theft.
3700 SH 30 — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 11
Trinity Cut off/ Old Colony Rd. — Animal abuse.
81 Possum Walk Lp. — Stolen vehicle.
627 Graham Rd. — Domestic dispute.
304 FM 1696 W. — Sexual offenses.
82 Sunrise Lp. — Domestic dispute.
Feb. 12
8 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 11
Deric J. Branford — Parole and pardon board violation, assault causing bodily injury.
Shane Q. Hosea — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (bond surrender).
Terry Jackson — Voyeurism with two or more convictions.
Feb. 12
Daniel J. Stokes — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.