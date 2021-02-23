Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 22
322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.
406 Helen St. — Domestic dispute.
1318 Avenue N — Terroristic threat.
2615 El Toro Rd. — Assisting other agency.
1339 Windsor St. — Stolen vehicle.
1603 Avenue R — Theft.
125 Duke Ln. — Animal bite.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 22
87 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.
140 Didlake Rd. — Harassment.
60 M Williams Rd. — Warrant service.
79 Young Rd. — Harassment.
913 University Ave. — Warrant service.
44 M Williams Rd. — Theft.
647 FM 2296 — Theft.
19 Ranchview Dr. — Theft.
Harris Rd./ IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
6387 FM 1374 — Animal abuse.
3201 IH 45 S. — Assisting other agency.
314 FM 1696 W. — Warrant Service.
Feb. 23
655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant Service.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 22
John Balog — DWI.
James Ford — Criminal trespass.
Joseph A. Dickerson — Public intoxication.
Alvin O’Bryant — Evading arrest.
Christopher E. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney S. McGuire — Public intoxication.
Cody a. Hampton ‚ Burglary of a habitation.
Feb. 23
Joe A. Shirley — Sexual offenders duty to register, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin J. Walser — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Armani R. Wheeler — DWI.
Bryanna N. Guess — Criminal trespass.
Anthony D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.
