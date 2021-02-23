Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 22

322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.

406 Helen St. — Domestic dispute.

1318 Avenue N — Terroristic threat.

2615 El Toro Rd. — Assisting other agency.

1339 Windsor St. — Stolen vehicle.

1603 Avenue R — Theft.

125 Duke Ln. — Animal bite.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 22

87 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.

140 Didlake Rd. — Harassment.

60 M Williams Rd. — Warrant service.

79 Young Rd. — Harassment.

913 University Ave. — Warrant service.

44 M Williams Rd. — Theft.

647 FM 2296 — Theft.

19 Ranchview Dr. — Theft.

Harris Rd./ IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

6387 FM 1374 — Animal abuse.

3201 IH 45 S. — Assisting other agency.

314 FM 1696 W. — Warrant Service.

Feb. 23

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant Service.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 22

John Balog — DWI.

James Ford — Criminal trespass.

Joseph A. Dickerson — Public intoxication.

Alvin O’Bryant — Evading arrest.

Christopher E. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance.

Rodney S. McGuire — Public intoxication.

Cody a. Hampton ‚ Burglary of a habitation.

Feb. 23

Joe A. Shirley — Sexual offenders duty to register, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin J. Walser — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armani R. Wheeler — DWI.

Bryanna N. Guess — Criminal trespass.

Anthony D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.  

Tags

Trending Video