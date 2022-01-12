Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 10
Nakia Ashley was arrested for family violence assault.
Bobby King was arrested on a Walker County warrant for DWI, third or more.
Carlos Nunez-Cantillano was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jose Luis Lopez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to ID fugitive and out of county warrants.
George Baldwin was arrested for municipal court warrants.
