Huntsville Police Department
May 11
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
342 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.
103 Ashley Ln. — Theft.
600 Palm St. — Theft.
Sycamore Ave./ Bowers Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.
100 blk Kyle Dr. — Sexual assault.
26 Howard Cir. — Suspicious incident.
743 Vicki Dr. — Theft.
2501 Lake Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
815 12th Street — Missing person.
1910 Sam Houston Ave. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
FM 247/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
3400 Boetcher Blvd. — Injury to a child.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 11
2202 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
FM 247/ FM 2821 E. — Major auto wreck.
30 Yolanda St. — Criminal mischief.
78 Briar Meadow Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
3925 SH-30 W. — Disturbance.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 11
Nikki Norton — DWI, driving while licence invalid, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Keeli Roberts — Aggravated assault.
Antonio Ponder — Public intoxication.
Kendrick D. Howard — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, fraud use/ possession of identifying information (2 counts).
David L. Hale — Theft (2 counts).
May 12
Gary W. Freeman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
