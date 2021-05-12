Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 11

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

342 SH-75 N. — Criminal mischief.

103 Ashley Ln. — Theft.

600 Palm St. — Theft.

Sycamore Ave./ Bowers Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.

100 blk Kyle Dr. — Sexual assault.

26 Howard Cir. — Suspicious incident.

743 Vicki Dr. — Theft.

2501 Lake Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

815 12th Street — Missing person.

1910 Sam Houston Ave. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

FM 247/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

3400 Boetcher Blvd. — Injury to a child.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 11

2202 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

FM 247/ FM 2821 E. — Major auto wreck.

30 Yolanda St. — Criminal mischief.

78 Briar Meadow Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

3925 SH-30 W. — Disturbance.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 11

Nikki Norton — DWI, driving while licence invalid, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Keeli Roberts — Aggravated assault.

Antonio Ponder — Public intoxication.

Kendrick D. Howard — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, fraud use/ possession of identifying information (2 counts).

David L. Hale — Theft (2 counts).

May 12

Gary W. Freeman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

