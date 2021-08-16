Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 13

304 Sara Ln. — Welfare concern.

1123 US 190 — Burglary.

1060 US 190 — Theft.

2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

2608 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

200 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.

215 IH-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1323 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

112 IH-45 N. — Assault.

Aug. 14

320 US 190 — Threat.

1436 SH-75 N. — Theft.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault

266 FM 247 — Assault.

Aug. 15

3244 Majestic Dr. — Animal bite.

608-6 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

2400 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Park Road 40/ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Lake Rd./ Smither Rd. — Major auto wreck.

136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Found property.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 13

255 Tafelski Rd. — Disturbance.

4827 FM 1374 — Theft.

645 Wire Rd. — Residential burglary.

3 Star St. — Criminal trespass.

47 Carolina Way — Criminal mischief.

Aug. 14

82 FM 2693 — Disturbance.

3 Morris Ln. — Criminal mischief.

1156 Loma Rd. — Criminal mischief.

IH-45 S./ Avenue M — Major auto wreck.

600 FM 1696 W — Failure to stop and give information.

10 Didlake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

89 Oak Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 15

2198 FM 980 — Criminal mischief.

4857 FM 1374 — Commercial burglary.

3202 IH-45 N. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 13

Jimmy E. Roderick — Possession of a controlled substance (Trinity Co.).

Makayla L. Clark — Hunting/ possession of exotic animals.

Zachary A. Creese — Burglary of habitation.

James C. Gambrell — Abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect.

Massa D. Giddens — Possession of a controlled substance.

Craig A. Smith — Possession of a controlled substance. (Bond conditions).

Michael Hadden — Possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender).

Aug. 14

John Holt — Reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Imreiona T. Scott — Assault causing bodily injury.

De’Angelo T. Prospere — Failure to comply as a sex offender.

Sheila K. Page — Possession of marijuana.

Aug. 15

Billy Ramey — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance.

Edward E. McGowan — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Sandra Sullivan — Theft.

Steven Underwood — Assault/ family violence.

Aug. 16

Harold T. Woods Jr. — Sexual assault.

Lawrence C. Franklin Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation, assault cuasing bodily injury. 

