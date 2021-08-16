Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 13
304 Sara Ln. — Welfare concern.
1123 US 190 — Burglary.
1060 US 190 — Theft.
2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
2608 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
200 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.
215 IH-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1323 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
112 IH-45 N. — Assault.
Aug. 14
320 US 190 — Threat.
1436 SH-75 N. — Theft.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault
266 FM 247 — Assault.
Aug. 15
3244 Majestic Dr. — Animal bite.
608-6 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
2400 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Park Road 40/ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Lake Rd./ Smither Rd. — Major auto wreck.
136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Found property.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 13
255 Tafelski Rd. — Disturbance.
4827 FM 1374 — Theft.
645 Wire Rd. — Residential burglary.
3 Star St. — Criminal trespass.
47 Carolina Way — Criminal mischief.
Aug. 14
82 FM 2693 — Disturbance.
3 Morris Ln. — Criminal mischief.
1156 Loma Rd. — Criminal mischief.
IH-45 S./ Avenue M — Major auto wreck.
600 FM 1696 W — Failure to stop and give information.
10 Didlake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
89 Oak Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 15
2198 FM 980 — Criminal mischief.
4857 FM 1374 — Commercial burglary.
3202 IH-45 N. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 13
Jimmy E. Roderick — Possession of a controlled substance (Trinity Co.).
Makayla L. Clark — Hunting/ possession of exotic animals.
Zachary A. Creese — Burglary of habitation.
James C. Gambrell — Abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect.
Massa D. Giddens — Possession of a controlled substance.
Craig A. Smith — Possession of a controlled substance. (Bond conditions).
Michael Hadden — Possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender).
Aug. 14
John Holt — Reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Imreiona T. Scott — Assault causing bodily injury.
De’Angelo T. Prospere — Failure to comply as a sex offender.
Sheila K. Page — Possession of marijuana.
Aug. 15
Billy Ramey — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance.
Edward E. McGowan — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Sandra Sullivan — Theft.
Steven Underwood — Assault/ family violence.
Aug. 16
Harold T. Woods Jr. — Sexual assault.
Lawrence C. Franklin Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation, assault cuasing bodily injury.
