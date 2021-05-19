Huntsville Police Department
May 17
2800 blk. Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
500 blk. Roundabout Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
SH-19/ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
104 US 190 — Theft.
May 18
1235 Josey St. — Vehicle burglary.
1235 Josey St. — Stolen vehicle.
1500 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
1200 blk. 10th Street — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 17
24 Fairchild Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
3157 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.
IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.
2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
2200 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.
736 Graham Rd. — Theft.
40 E. Walnut Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1058 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.
130 Cherry Cir. E. — Minor auto wreck.
301 Gibbs St. — Stolen vehicle.
262 Didlake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
May 18
475 Birdwell Rd. — Harassment.
1016 FM 405 — Theft.
5 Starlite Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Buckner Rd./ SH-75 S. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
3762 SH-19 — Disturbance.
304 FM 1696 W. — Animal abuse.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
5 Wood Forest Dr. — Harassment.
1303 US 190 — Terroristic threat.
May 19
23 Galloway Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 17
Randy T. Reynolds — DWI.
Gravin L. Bennett — Expired registration, failure to appear.
Jonathan R. Guillory — Theft.
Larry Adamson — Possession of a controlled substance.
Nolan R. Buckner — Assault causing bodily injury.
Taylor Harrell — Assault by threat.
May 18
Justin R. Gilbert — Burglary of a habitation (2 counts), theft of property (3 counts).
William Gelston — Criminal mischief.
Gerald O. Onyekwere — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Charles E. Parker Jr. — DWI.
Erika B. Montague — Assault by offensive touch.
Deloron L. O’Bryant — Possession of marijuana.
Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana.
Travis A. Thomas — Assault causing bodily injury.
May 19
Jasmine T. Sargen — DWI.
Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.