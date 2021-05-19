Huntsville Police Department

May 17

2800 blk. Old Houston Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

500 blk. Roundabout Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

SH-19/ US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

104 US 190 — Theft.

May 18

1235 Josey St. — Vehicle burglary.

1235 Josey St. — Stolen vehicle.

1500 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

1200 blk. 10th Street — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 17

24 Fairchild Ln. — Stolen vehicle.

3157 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.

IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.

2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

2200 US 190 — Stolen vehicle.

736 Graham Rd. — Theft.

40 E. Walnut Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1058 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.

130 Cherry Cir. E. — Minor auto wreck.

301 Gibbs St. — Stolen vehicle.

262 Didlake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

May 18

475 Birdwell Rd. — Harassment.

1016 FM 405 — Theft.

5 Starlite Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Buckner Rd./ SH-75 S. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

3762 SH-19 — Disturbance.

304 FM 1696 W. — Animal abuse.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

5 Wood Forest Dr. — Harassment.

1303 US 190 — Terroristic threat.

May 19

23 Galloway Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 17

Randy T. Reynolds — DWI.

Gravin L. Bennett — Expired registration, failure to appear.

Jonathan R. Guillory — Theft.

Larry Adamson — Possession of a controlled substance.

Nolan R. Buckner — Assault causing bodily injury.

Taylor Harrell — Assault by threat.

May 18

Justin R. Gilbert — Burglary of a habitation (2 counts), theft of property (3 counts).

William Gelston — Criminal mischief.

Gerald O. Onyekwere — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Charles E. Parker Jr. — DWI.

Erika B. Montague — Assault by offensive touch.

Deloron L. O’Bryant — Possession of marijuana.

Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana.

Travis A. Thomas — Assault causing bodily injury.

May 19

Jasmine T. Sargen — DWI.

Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.

Tags

Trending Video