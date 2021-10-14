Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 13

300 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.

100 blk. IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

1400 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

1702 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

SH-19/ Bearkat Blvd. — Major auto wreck.

2501 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

515 FM 2821 — Accident.

2300 blk Lake Rd. — Found property.

2000 blk Sycamore Ave. — Terroristic threat.

1101 S. IH-45 — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 13

79 Hill St. — Theft.

1827 SH-75 N. — Criminal trespass.

86 Gazebo St. — Domestic dispute.

260 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.

Oct. 14

39 FM 3454 — Criminal trespass.

66 Kelly Ln. — Domestic dispute.

70 Dogwood Ln. — Stolen vehicle.

966 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 13

Zeth Rodriguez — Interfere with public duties, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose G. Campa — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Dameon Griffin — Theft.

Jaden L. Crossland — Fleeing police officer.

Olan C. Martin Jr. — Criminal trespass, trespassing, failure to appear (2 counts), failure to appear.

Lorenzo Grays — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Dempsey — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin R. Davis — Possession of drug paraphernalia. 

