Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 13
300 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
100 blk. IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
1400 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
1702 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
SH-19/ Bearkat Blvd. — Major auto wreck.
2501 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.
515 FM 2821 — Accident.
2300 blk Lake Rd. — Found property.
2000 blk Sycamore Ave. — Terroristic threat.
1101 S. IH-45 — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 13
79 Hill St. — Theft.
1827 SH-75 N. — Criminal trespass.
86 Gazebo St. — Domestic dispute.
260 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.
Oct. 14
39 FM 3454 — Criminal trespass.
66 Kelly Ln. — Domestic dispute.
70 Dogwood Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
966 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 13
Zeth Rodriguez — Interfere with public duties, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose G. Campa — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Dameon Griffin — Theft.
Jaden L. Crossland — Fleeing police officer.
Olan C. Martin Jr. — Criminal trespass, trespassing, failure to appear (2 counts), failure to appear.
Lorenzo Grays — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Dempsey — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin R. Davis — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
