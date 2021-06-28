Huntsville Police Department
June 25
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Stalking.
960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.
Westridge Dr. — Sexual Assault.
300 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Found property.
520 Normal Park Dr. — Aggravated assault.
100 Blanco Dr. — Terroristic threat.
11th Street/ Normal Park Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
Brook Hollow Dr./ Broadmoor St. — Minor auto wreck.
June 26
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
1235 Josey St. — Domestic dispute.
1000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2501 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
2501 Lake Rd. — Harassment.
210 SH-75 N. — Missing person.
1300 Thomason Rd. — Suspicious incident.
300 US 190 — Major auto wreck.
Sycamore Ave/ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
June 27
SH-30/ West Hill Park Rd. — Major auto wreck.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
112 Normal Park Rd. — Theft.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Animal bite.
326 Rigsby — Runaway juvenile.
281 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.
June 28
686 IH-45 — Found property.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 25
11 Eucalyptus Rd. — Disturbance.
Olde Oaks Dr./ Mossback St. — Theft.
157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.
62 Acorn Hill Dr. — Animal abuse.
SH 19/ Acorn Hill Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
9309 SH-75 S. — Forgery.
17 Obannon Dr. — Domestic dispute.
45 Ross McBride Ln. — Disturbance.
June 26
2408 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
1658 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.
2 Cherokee Dr. — Domestic dispute.
31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.
156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
FM 1374/ Dipping Vat Rd. — Major auto wreck.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
June 27
377 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2 Phelps Slab Rd. — Theft.
11 Eucalyptus Rd. — Theft.
1202 US 190 — Theft.
June 28
SH 30 W./ Wesley Grove Rd. E. — Minor auto wreck.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Sexual assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 25
Kenneth D. Westbrook — Burglary of a vehicle (4 counts).
LaTonya L. Jones — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.
Dixie D. Willis — DWI.
June 26
Heather R. Henderson — DWI.
Mila Suddath — Abandon/ endanger child with imminent danger (3 counts).
June 27
Aaron D. Payne — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention with previous conviction.
Deia E. Jones — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Alejandro Rivera Ramos — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
June 28
Dalton W. Lacey — Sexual assault of a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.