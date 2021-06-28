Huntsville Police Department

June 25

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Stalking.

960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.

Westridge Dr. — Sexual Assault.

300 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Found property.

520 Normal Park Dr. — Aggravated assault.

100 Blanco Dr. — Terroristic threat.

11th Street/ Normal Park Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

Brook Hollow Dr./ Broadmoor St. — Minor auto wreck.

June 26

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

1235 Josey St. — Domestic dispute.

1000 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2501 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

2501 Lake Rd. — Harassment.

210 SH-75 N. — Missing person.

1300 Thomason Rd. — Suspicious incident.

300 US 190 — Major auto wreck.

Sycamore Ave/ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

June 27

SH-30/ West Hill Park Rd. — Major auto wreck.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

112 Normal Park Rd. — Theft.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Animal bite.

326 Rigsby — Runaway juvenile.

281 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.

June 28

686 IH-45 — Found property.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 25

11 Eucalyptus Rd. — Disturbance.

Olde Oaks Dr./ Mossback St. — Theft.

157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.

62 Acorn Hill Dr. — Animal abuse.

SH 19/ Acorn Hill Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

9309 SH-75 S. — Forgery.

17 Obannon Dr. — Domestic dispute.

45 Ross McBride Ln. — Disturbance.

June 26

2408 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

1658 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.

2 Cherokee Dr. — Domestic dispute.

31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.

156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

FM 1374/ Dipping Vat Rd. — Major auto wreck.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

June 27

377 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2 Phelps Slab Rd. — Theft.

11 Eucalyptus Rd. — Theft.

1202 US 190 — Theft.

June 28

SH 30 W./ Wesley Grove Rd. E. — Minor auto wreck.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Sexual assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 25

Kenneth D. Westbrook — Burglary of a vehicle (4 counts).

LaTonya L. Jones — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.

Dixie D. Willis — DWI.

June 26

Heather R. Henderson — DWI.

Mila Suddath — Abandon/ endanger child with imminent danger (3 counts).

June 27

Aaron D. Payne — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention with previous conviction.

Deia E. Jones — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Alejandro Rivera Ramos — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

June 28

Dalton W. Lacey — Sexual assault of a child. 

