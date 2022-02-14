Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 11
206 SH 75 N – Failure to stop and give information.
610 Hayman St – Found property.
1518 14th St – Theft.
570 IH 45 N – Fraud.
112 IH 45 N – Criminal mischief.
2140 SH 30 E – Welfare.
Smither Dr & IH 45 S WFR – Minor wreck.
Feb. 12
1702 11th St – Failure to stop and give information.
2000 block of Wickersham Dr – Aggravated assault.
SH 30 W & IH 45 S – Minor wreck.
SH 75 N & FM 1791 – Minor wreck.
149 Col Etheredge Blvd – Burglary of a vehicle.
Smither Dr & IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.
Feb. 13
11th St & Ave I – Major wreck.
1114 10th St – Theft.
1702 11th St – Found property.
Normal Park & Pine Shadows – Minor wreck.
Smither & IH 45 – Minor wreck.
100 IH 45 – Minor wreck.
1720 11th St – Assisted other agency.
160 IH 45 – Theft.
223 IH 45 – Burglary of a vehicle.
IH 45 S & Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 11
223-A Three Notch Rd – Forgery.
9 Underwood Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.
Feb. 12
34 Gazebo St – Warrant service.
SH 75 N & Camp Coyote Rd – Theft.
Feb. 13
62 Erin Dr – Domestic.
705 Scales Ranch Rd – Burglary.
2360 FM 1375 E – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 11
Robyn Medina – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sierra Johnson – Municipal court warrants.
Michael Colby Griffin – Municipal court warrants.
Jerald Tremayne Merchant – County warrants.
Jonnie S. Summers– Possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn Streeter – Theft of material and criminal mischief.
Keri Dawn Tullos – Harassment of a public servant.
Jacoby Tyrell Tubbs – Probation of violation warrant for felony assault out of Colorado, evading arrest, resisting arrest, search and transport.
Demontrey Demon Dickey – Two counts of driving while intoxicated.
Feb. 12
John Okperuvwe – Municipal court warrants.
Mark Wheeler – Municipal court warrants.
Nakia Ashley – Municipal court warrants.
Christopher Leroy Vincent – Resisting arrest, search or transport and fraud.
Larry James Vincent – Possession of a controlled substance bond surrender.
Christy Olm – Theft.
Daniel Leon Tucker – Theft.
Feb. 13
Luis Alba – Two counts of family violence and municipal court warrants.
Rene Reyes – Public intoxication.
Alexis Zuniga – Possession of marijuana.
Sierra Michelle Neal – Municipal court warrants.
Karen Dean – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Wilbert Garay – Driving while license invalid.
Sydni McKinnley Moreland – Public intoxication.
Lacey Nicole Corner – Burglary of a habitation.
Jeff Perry Singleton – Assault causes bodily injury.
Jeovanni Marin Estupinan – Driving while license invalid.
Feb. 14
Christian Smith – Family violence.
Hunter Ward – Public intoxication.
Garrett Wells – Public intoxication.
