Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 11

206 SH 75 N – Failure to stop and give information.

610 Hayman St – Found property.

1518 14th St – Theft.

570 IH 45 N – Fraud.

112 IH 45 N – Criminal mischief.

2140 SH 30 E – Welfare.

Smither Dr & IH 45 S WFR – Minor wreck.

Feb. 12

1702 11th St – Failure to stop and give information.

2000 block of Wickersham Dr – Aggravated assault.

SH 30 W & IH 45 S – Minor wreck.

SH 75 N & FM 1791 – Minor wreck.

149 Col Etheredge Blvd – Burglary of a vehicle.

Smither Dr & IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.

Feb. 13

11th St & Ave I – Major wreck.

1114 10th St – Theft.

1702 11th St – Found property.

Normal Park & Pine Shadows – Minor wreck.

Smither & IH 45 – Minor wreck.

100 IH 45 – Minor wreck.

1720 11th St – Assisted other agency.

160 IH 45 – Theft.

223 IH 45 – Burglary of a vehicle.

IH 45 S & Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck.

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 11

223-A Three Notch Rd – Forgery.

9 Underwood Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.

Feb. 12

34 Gazebo St – Warrant service.

SH 75 N & Camp Coyote Rd – Theft.

Feb. 13

62 Erin Dr – Domestic.

705 Scales Ranch Rd – Burglary.

2360 FM 1375 E – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 11

Robyn Medina – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sierra Johnson – Municipal court warrants.

Michael Colby Griffin – Municipal court warrants.

Jerald Tremayne Merchant – County warrants.

Jonnie S. Summers– Possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Streeter – Theft of material and criminal mischief.

Keri Dawn Tullos – Harassment of a public servant.

Jacoby Tyrell Tubbs – Probation of violation warrant for felony assault out of Colorado, evading arrest, resisting arrest, search and transport.

Demontrey Demon Dickey – Two counts of driving while intoxicated.

Feb. 12

John Okperuvwe – Municipal court warrants.

Mark Wheeler – Municipal court warrants.

Nakia Ashley – Municipal court warrants.

Christopher Leroy Vincent – Resisting arrest, search or transport and fraud.

Larry James Vincent – Possession of a controlled substance bond surrender.

Christy Olm – Theft.

Daniel Leon Tucker – Theft.

Feb. 13

Luis Alba – Two counts of family violence and municipal court warrants.

Rene Reyes – Public intoxication.

Alexis Zuniga – Possession of marijuana.

Sierra Michelle Neal – Municipal court warrants.

Karen Dean – Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Wilbert Garay – Driving while license invalid.

Sydni McKinnley Moreland – Public intoxication.

Lacey Nicole Corner – Burglary of a habitation.

Jeff Perry Singleton – Assault causes bodily injury.

Jeovanni Marin Estupinan – Driving while license invalid. 

Feb. 14

Christian Smith – Family violence.

Hunter Ward – Public intoxication.

Garrett Wells – Public intoxication.

Trending Video