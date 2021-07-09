Huntsville Police Department

July 7

200 Smither Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

3307-4 Powell Dr. — Aggravated assault.

Sam Houston Ave./ Palm St. — Minor auto wreck.

2830 Lake Rd. — Residential burglary.

1716 Pleasant St. — Vehicle burglary.

144 IH-45 N. — Firearm theft.

2812 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.

2608 El Toro — Assault.

233 Westridge Dr. — Residential burglary.

July 8

560 FM 2821 W. — Offensive crime.

849 IH-45 S. — Theft.

331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 7

13 Caney Creek Dr. — Residential fire.

170 Wood Farm Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

SH 150 W./ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

30 Yolanda St. — Harassment.

116 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.

2608 El Toro — Assault.

FM 1791/ Preston Rd. — Major auto wreck.

3307 Powell Rd. — Aggravated assault.

July 8

IH-45 S./ Old State Rd. — Assault.

116 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.

2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

60 Fishermans Trl. — Stolen vehicle.

130 Bighorn Rd. — Criminal mischief.

26 Carolina Way — Overdose.

July 9

9 Pine Hollow St. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 7

Brandy N. Riley — Assault causing bodily injury.

Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.

Undre G. Childs — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ja’vion M. Matthews — Possession of a controlled substance.

Trenton P. Jones — DWI.

Robyn H. Ruehlen — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

George L. Rocha — False drug test falsification.

Jimmy D. Turner Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Tristan Riggins — Assault of a peace officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Aunterrius D. Dupree — Evading arrest, theft of a firearm.

July 8

Jonathan M. West — Assault causing bodily injury.

Chase M. Emmons — Bench warrant (Houston Co.), burglary of a habitation (bond surrender), possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).

Wesley V. Miles — Theft, evading arrest (bond surrender).

July 9

Michael P. Bogany — Assault causing bodily injury.

Holly L. Smith — Criminal trespass (bond forfeiture).

Chelsey L. Phares — Public intoxication. 

