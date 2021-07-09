Huntsville Police Department
July 7
200 Smither Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
3307-4 Powell Dr. — Aggravated assault.
Sam Houston Ave./ Palm St. — Minor auto wreck.
2830 Lake Rd. — Residential burglary.
1716 Pleasant St. — Vehicle burglary.
144 IH-45 N. — Firearm theft.
2812 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.
2608 El Toro — Assault.
233 Westridge Dr. — Residential burglary.
July 8
560 FM 2821 W. — Offensive crime.
849 IH-45 S. — Theft.
331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 7
13 Caney Creek Dr. — Residential fire.
170 Wood Farm Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
SH 150 W./ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
30 Yolanda St. — Harassment.
116 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.
2608 El Toro — Assault.
FM 1791/ Preston Rd. — Major auto wreck.
3307 Powell Rd. — Aggravated assault.
July 8
IH-45 S./ Old State Rd. — Assault.
116 Palisade Cir. — Domestic dispute.
2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
60 Fishermans Trl. — Stolen vehicle.
130 Bighorn Rd. — Criminal mischief.
26 Carolina Way — Overdose.
July 9
9 Pine Hollow St. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 7
Brandy N. Riley — Assault causing bodily injury.
Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.
Undre G. Childs — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ja’vion M. Matthews — Possession of a controlled substance.
Trenton P. Jones — DWI.
Robyn H. Ruehlen — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
George L. Rocha — False drug test falsification.
Jimmy D. Turner Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Tristan Riggins — Assault of a peace officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Aunterrius D. Dupree — Evading arrest, theft of a firearm.
July 8
Jonathan M. West — Assault causing bodily injury.
Chase M. Emmons — Bench warrant (Houston Co.), burglary of a habitation (bond surrender), possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).
Wesley V. Miles — Theft, evading arrest (bond surrender).
July 9
Michael P. Bogany — Assault causing bodily injury.
Holly L. Smith — Criminal trespass (bond forfeiture).
Chelsey L. Phares — Public intoxication.
