Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 11
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
144 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.
1900 blk Avenue N ½ — Sexual assault.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
141 IH- 45 — Theft.
1300 Nottingham Rd. — Drugs.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
2521 Crosstimbers Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
911 Elm Ave. — Terroristic threat.
560 FM 2821 — Terroristic threat.
455 Cherry Hills Dr. — Residential burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 11
179 Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.
328 Geneva Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Oct. 12
3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 11
Samantha McGovern — Possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana.
John E. Price — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Kemoche K. Hobbs — Burglary of a habitation.
Jordan A. Otey-Wilson — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
