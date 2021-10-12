Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 11

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

144 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.

1900 blk Avenue N ½ — Sexual assault.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

1300 Nottingham Rd. — Drugs.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

2521 Crosstimbers Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

911 Elm Ave. — Terroristic threat.

560 FM 2821 — Terroristic threat.

455 Cherry Hills Dr. — Residential burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 11

179 Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.

328 Geneva Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Oct. 12

3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 11

Samantha McGovern — Possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana.

John E. Price — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Kemoche K. Hobbs — Burglary of a habitation.

Jordan A. Otey-Wilson — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon. 

