Huntsville Police Department
July 19
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
359-A SH-75 N. — Assault.
500 IH-45 S. — Missing person.
1102 Sleepy Hollow — Theft.
560 FM 2821 W. — Found property.
FM 2821/ Hornet Way — Major auto wreck.
3300 Bent Bough Park — Failure to stop and give information.
308 Johnson Rd. — Criminal mischief.
July 20
540-E IH-45 S. Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 19
18 Bluegill Ln. — Criminal mischief.
2272 US 190 — Welfare concern.
83 West Oak Dr. — Residential burglary.
4 Riverside Ln. — Theft.
2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
1827 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 19
Colton T. Graves — Assault causing bodily injury.
James S. Juniel — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Patrick E. Robinson — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Isaiah G. Trevino — Prohibited substance in correctional facility.
Michael J. Jones — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) - bond surrender.
July 20
Zachary W. Woods — Theft.
Quincy L. Milton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with vehicle, possession of marijuana.
