Huntsville Police Department 

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 4

610 Hayman — Domestic dispute.

426 US 190 — Theft.

1404 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.

Feb. 5

1406 Pine Hill Dr. — Domestic dispute.

4000 SH 75 S. — Welfare concern.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 4

82 FM 2693 — Terroristic threat.

208 Emory Oak Way — Criminal mischief.

288 FM 2693 — Theft.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic in progress.

168 G Booker Rd. — Theft.

15 Hilltop Dr. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 4

John Kelly IV — Possession of marijuana.

Tyler D. McBride — DWI.

Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.

Jadun T. McCarty — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Carey L. Maurice — Possession of marijuana.

Jaylinn R. Montiel — Assault causing bodily injury.

Noah K. McGary — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), theft (2 counts).

Raymond C. Pace Jr. — DWI.

Lasheda Reed — Criminal trespass.

Luis A. Larios — Assault.

Feb. 5

Amanda J. Nethery — DWI, resisting arrest.

Patrick Sebree-Scott — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to ID as a fugitive. 

