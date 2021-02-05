Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 4
610 Hayman — Domestic dispute.
426 US 190 — Theft.
1404 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.
Feb. 5
1406 Pine Hill Dr. — Domestic dispute.
4000 SH 75 S. — Welfare concern.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 4
82 FM 2693 — Terroristic threat.
208 Emory Oak Way — Criminal mischief.
288 FM 2693 — Theft.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic in progress.
168 G Booker Rd. — Theft.
15 Hilltop Dr. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 4
John Kelly IV — Possession of marijuana.
Tyler D. McBride — DWI.
Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.
Jadun T. McCarty — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Carey L. Maurice — Possession of marijuana.
Jaylinn R. Montiel — Assault causing bodily injury.
Noah K. McGary — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), theft (2 counts).
Raymond C. Pace Jr. — DWI.
Lasheda Reed — Criminal trespass.
Luis A. Larios — Assault.
Feb. 5
Amanda J. Nethery — DWI, resisting arrest.
Patrick Sebree-Scott — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to ID as a fugitive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.