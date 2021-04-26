Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 23

Hornet Way/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

2445 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

210 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Domestic dispute.

144 IH-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

April 24

130 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

800 blk 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

200 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

1524 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

US 190 / SH 19 — Failure to stop and give information.

2921 Old Houston Rd. — Assault.

1310 19-1/2 Street — Offensive crime.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Shooting.

Smither Dr./ IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

154 IH-45 S. — Theft.

Avenue S / 19th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2018 Avenue S — Domestic dispute.

April 25

633 FM 2821 W. — Criminal mischief.

419 McCollum Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Ryans Ferry Rd./ 7th Street — Major auto wreck.

1311 21st Street — Assault.

2821 Lake Rd. — Theft.

320 US 190 E. — Assault.

215 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

2700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 23

144 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

14 Obannon Dr. — Commercial burglary.

40 Erin Dr. — Theft.

6188 FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.

18 Lake Shore Ln. — Shots heard.

1902 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

April 24

1782 FM 980 — Shots heard.

3201 IH-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

Wood Farm Rd./ SH 19 — Animal abuse.

12 Bybee Cr. — Shots heard.

April 25

516 Rosenwall Rd. — Shots heard.

2 Goffney Rd. — Disturbance.

SH 150 E. / Family Ln. — Failure to stop and give information.

April 26

SH 75 S./ FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.

1000 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

405 FM 2550 — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 23

Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.

Lauren R. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew W. Beggs — Public intoxication.

Bobby M. Varieur — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering/ fabricating with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.

James M. Norman — DWI.

Tony P. Tran — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jules D. Seals — Burglary of a building (bond surrender).

Shawn E. Davies — Assault causing bodily injury (3 counts).

Heather Robbins — DWI.

Brian D. Welch — Possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

April 24

Robert Renfro — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance.

Erie S. Gordon — Public intoxication, evading arrest/ detention.

Rikeven M. Riles — Assault causing bodily injury.

Zackary R. Saucedo — Burglary of a coin operated machine (3 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest search or transport.

Olivia J. Baker — DWI.

April 25

Theresa Underhille — Evading arrest detention, abandon/ endanger a child (criminal neglect).

Rodney E. Thomas — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joshua D. Smith — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).

Cedrick D. Upson — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jose D. Fuentes — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of marijuana.

Larry Davis — Resisting arrest search or transport, assault of a peace officer (2 counts), interfer with public duties.

April 26

Madison Ling — Evading arrest detention with vehicle, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance 

