Huntsville Police Department
April 23
Hornet Way/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
2445 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
210 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Domestic dispute.
144 IH-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
April 24
130 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
800 blk 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
200 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
1524 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
US 190 / SH 19 — Failure to stop and give information.
2921 Old Houston Rd. — Assault.
1310 19-1/2 Street — Offensive crime.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Shooting.
Smither Dr./ IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
154 IH-45 S. — Theft.
Avenue S / 19th Street — Minor auto wreck.
2018 Avenue S — Domestic dispute.
April 25
633 FM 2821 W. — Criminal mischief.
419 McCollum Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Ryans Ferry Rd./ 7th Street — Major auto wreck.
1311 21st Street — Assault.
2821 Lake Rd. — Theft.
320 US 190 E. — Assault.
215 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
2700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 23
144 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
14 Obannon Dr. — Commercial burglary.
40 Erin Dr. — Theft.
6188 FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.
18 Lake Shore Ln. — Shots heard.
1902 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
April 24
1782 FM 980 — Shots heard.
3201 IH-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
Wood Farm Rd./ SH 19 — Animal abuse.
12 Bybee Cr. — Shots heard.
April 25
516 Rosenwall Rd. — Shots heard.
2 Goffney Rd. — Disturbance.
SH 150 E. / Family Ln. — Failure to stop and give information.
April 26
SH 75 S./ FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.
1000 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
405 FM 2550 — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 23
Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.
Lauren R. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew W. Beggs — Public intoxication.
Bobby M. Varieur — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tampering/ fabricating with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.
James M. Norman — DWI.
Tony P. Tran — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jules D. Seals — Burglary of a building (bond surrender).
Shawn E. Davies — Assault causing bodily injury (3 counts).
Heather Robbins — DWI.
Brian D. Welch — Possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.
April 24
Robert Renfro — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance.
Erie S. Gordon — Public intoxication, evading arrest/ detention.
Rikeven M. Riles — Assault causing bodily injury.
Zackary R. Saucedo — Burglary of a coin operated machine (3 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest search or transport.
Olivia J. Baker — DWI.
April 25
Theresa Underhille — Evading arrest detention, abandon/ endanger a child (criminal neglect).
Rodney E. Thomas — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joshua D. Smith — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).
Cedrick D. Upson — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jose D. Fuentes — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of marijuana.
Larry Davis — Resisting arrest search or transport, assault of a peace officer (2 counts), interfer with public duties.
April 26
Madison Ling — Evading arrest detention with vehicle, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance
