Huntsville Police Department
May 31
1726 Avenue Q — Animal bite.
2017 19th Street — Criminal mischief.
1961 Quality Blvd. — Residential burglary.
409 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Animal bite.
281 IH 45 S. — Found property.
1000 blk. Pecan Dr. — Criminal mischief.
2000 blk. 20th St. — Criminal mischief.
113 Sara Ln. — Theft.
613 IH 45 S. — Theft.
June 1
605 IH 45 S. — Assault.
146 Broadmoor Dr. — Assault.
1420 14th Street — Runaway.
1336 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.
200 blk. IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
1702 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
1527 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
Smither Dr./ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
914 MLK Blvd. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 31
SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Assisting other agency.
201 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
SH 75 S./ Buckner Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
801 IH-45 S. — Evading arrest.
197 Catechis Rd. — Disturbance.
74 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Shots heard.
195 Didlake Rd. — Animal bite.
June 1
10 Cliff Swallow Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
83 William Thomas Rd. — Domestic dispute.
FM 1791 N./ IH-45 N. — Disorderly conduct.
200 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
202 Doe Run Dr. — Criminal trespass.
41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.
95 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.
116 Wood Farm Rd. — Harassment.
18 Tejas Dr. — Harassment.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 31
Norris R. Hill — Assault causing bodily injury.
Christopher D. Green — Assault causing bodily injury, driver’s license, public intoxication.
Blaire Barnard — Failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Raj K. Badham — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
June 1
Antonio Almanzar — Evading arrest detention/ commitment.
Michael Hadden — Theft of property, possession of a controlled substance.
De’Ondre T. Mills — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts).
Whitni L. Smith — Possession of marijuana.
Billy L. Zehner — Possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher J. Bryant — Public intoxication.
Robert E. Walker — Failure to appear (2 counts), Theft, DWI.
Bradley D. Cook — Failure to appear, Theft.
June 2
Wendell M. Rodgers — Criminal trespass.
Robert Franklin III — Assault of family/ household member.
