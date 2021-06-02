Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 31

1726 Avenue Q — Animal bite.

2017 19th Street — Criminal mischief.

1961 Quality Blvd. — Residential burglary.

409 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Animal bite.

281 IH 45 S. — Found property.

1000 blk. Pecan Dr. — Criminal mischief.

2000 blk. 20th St. — Criminal mischief.

113 Sara Ln. — Theft.

613 IH 45 S. — Theft.

June 1

605 IH 45 S. — Assault.

146 Broadmoor Dr. — Assault.

1420 14th Street — Runaway.

1336 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.

200 blk. IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

1702 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

1527 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

Smither Dr./ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

914 MLK Blvd. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 31

SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Assisting other agency.

201 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

SH 75 S./ Buckner Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

801 IH-45 S. — Evading arrest.

197 Catechis Rd. — Disturbance.

74 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Shots heard.

195 Didlake Rd. — Animal bite.

June 1

10 Cliff Swallow Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

83 William Thomas Rd. — Domestic dispute.

FM 1791 N./ IH-45 N. — Disorderly conduct.

200 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

202 Doe Run Dr. — Criminal trespass.

41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.

95 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.

116 Wood Farm Rd. — Harassment.

18 Tejas Dr. — Harassment.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 31

Norris R. Hill — Assault causing bodily injury.

Christopher D. Green — Assault causing bodily injury, driver’s license, public intoxication.

Blaire Barnard — Failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.

Raj K. Badham — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

June 1

Antonio Almanzar — Evading arrest detention/ commitment.

Michael Hadden — Theft of property, possession of a controlled substance.

De’Ondre T. Mills — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts).

Whitni L. Smith — Possession of marijuana.

Billy L. Zehner — Possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher J. Bryant — Public intoxication.

Robert E. Walker — Failure to appear (2 counts), Theft, DWI.

Bradley D. Cook — Failure to appear, Theft.

June 2

Wendell M. Rodgers — Criminal trespass.

Robert Franklin III — Assault of family/ household member. 

