Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 14
3400 blk. Boettcher Dr. — Sexual assault.
1000 IH 45 S. — Assisting other agency.
1300 14th St. — Domestic dispute.
Dec. 15
2523 Avenue M — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 14
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.
Thomas Lake Rd./ Shady Oak Ln. — Major auto wreck.
98 Fishermans Trl. — Forgery.
256 Horace Smith Rd. — Criminal trespass.
22 Lula Dr. — Criminal mischief.
252 FM 2628 — Burglary of a residence.
1295 US 190 — Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 14
Matthew Gould — Possession dangerous drug, DWI.
Toby Martin — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.
Geremias Alvarado — Indecency with a child, possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Catherine M. Cruz — Failure to identify.
Dec. 15
Derrick Jackson — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Travis A. Thomas — Assault causing bodily injury.
Cory D. Holt — Unlawful carrying a weapon, public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.