Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 14

3400 blk. Boettcher Dr. — Sexual assault.

1000 IH 45 S. — Assisting other agency.

1300 14th St. — Domestic dispute.

Dec. 15

2523 Avenue M — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 14

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.

Thomas Lake Rd./ Shady Oak Ln. — Major auto wreck.

98 Fishermans Trl. — Forgery.

256 Horace Smith Rd. — Criminal trespass.

22 Lula Dr. — Criminal mischief.

252 FM 2628 — Burglary of a residence.

1295 US 190 — Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 14

Matthew Gould — Possession dangerous drug, DWI.

Toby Martin — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

Geremias Alvarado — Indecency with a child, possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Catherine M. Cruz — Failure to identify.

Dec. 15

Derrick Jackson — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.

Travis A. Thomas — Assault causing bodily injury.

Cory D. Holt — Unlawful carrying a weapon, public intoxication. 

