Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 5

613 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

IH-45 S. / Park Road 40 — Minor auto wreck.

44 Estill Ave. — Domestic dispute.

114 FM 247 — Stolen vehicle.

636 Ryans Ferry Rd. — Aggravated assault.

167 Broadmoor Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1570 11th Street — Found property.

2821 Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.

April 6

501 Vicki Dr. — Assault.

196 IH-45 — Criminal mischief.

2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1903 Avenue P — Building burglary.

Milam St. / Old Houston Rd. — Found property.

Avenue J / 11th Street — Fleet wreck.

1600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1100 12th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Criminal mischief.

2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

1702 11th Street — Theft

486 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

1702 11th Street — Credit card abuse.

2424 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

200 FM 2821 W. — Threat.

124 IH 45 N. — Domestic dispute.

1614 7th Street — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 5

180 Piney Woods Rd. — Animal abuse.

61 McFaddin Rd. — Domestic dispute.

28 Piney Point Rd. — Criminal mischief.

155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Terroristic threat.

16 Pinedale Subdivision Rd. — Forgery.

52 Veronica Ln. — Assisting other agency.

75 Pavey Cir. — Criminal mischief.

29 Kickapoo Dr. — Fire.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Assisting other agency.

9 Olde Oaks Dr. — Terroristic threat.

April 6

87 Sunrise Lp. — Disturbance.

32 Hardy Gin Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Theft.

716 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.

78 Tejas Dr. — Theft.

85 Young Rd. — Disturbance.

33 Chandlers Way — Assault.

82 FM 2693 E. — Criminal trespass.

FM 1791/ Main Ave. — Criminal mischief.

23 Daniels St. — Shooting.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 5

Bo Bradly Tarver — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).

Lamarcus Miller — Building burglary.

Ricky E. Cotton Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Douglas K. Ryans — DWI.

Desmond D. Henderson — Criminal mischief, assault of a family/household member.

Raymond C. Pace Jr. — Possession of marijuana.

Michael R. Porter Jr. — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

April 6

Bryant C. Lewis — Possession of marijuana.

Dalena Truong — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.

Jordan Z. Hankamer — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jade A. Vasquez — Possession of a controlled substance.

Genae G. Hodge — Possession of marijuana.

Curtis Sweat — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Howard G. Bundage — DWI.

Raymond Wafodi — DWI.

April 7

Erick Torres-Rivera — Evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport.

Megan E. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance. 

Tags

Trending Video