Huntsville Police Department
April 5
613 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
IH-45 S. / Park Road 40 — Minor auto wreck.
44 Estill Ave. — Domestic dispute.
114 FM 247 — Stolen vehicle.
636 Ryans Ferry Rd. — Aggravated assault.
167 Broadmoor Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1570 11th Street — Found property.
2821 Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.
April 6
501 Vicki Dr. — Assault.
196 IH-45 — Criminal mischief.
2200 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1903 Avenue P — Building burglary.
Milam St. / Old Houston Rd. — Found property.
Avenue J / 11th Street — Fleet wreck.
1600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1100 12th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Criminal mischief.
2523 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
1702 11th Street — Theft
486 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
1702 11th Street — Credit card abuse.
2424 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
200 FM 2821 W. — Threat.
124 IH 45 N. — Domestic dispute.
1614 7th Street — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 5
180 Piney Woods Rd. — Animal abuse.
61 McFaddin Rd. — Domestic dispute.
28 Piney Point Rd. — Criminal mischief.
155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Terroristic threat.
16 Pinedale Subdivision Rd. — Forgery.
52 Veronica Ln. — Assisting other agency.
75 Pavey Cir. — Criminal mischief.
29 Kickapoo Dr. — Fire.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Assisting other agency.
9 Olde Oaks Dr. — Terroristic threat.
April 6
87 Sunrise Lp. — Disturbance.
32 Hardy Gin Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) — Theft.
716 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.
78 Tejas Dr. — Theft.
85 Young Rd. — Disturbance.
33 Chandlers Way — Assault.
82 FM 2693 E. — Criminal trespass.
FM 1791/ Main Ave. — Criminal mischief.
23 Daniels St. — Shooting.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 5
Bo Bradly Tarver — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).
Lamarcus Miller — Building burglary.
Ricky E. Cotton Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Douglas K. Ryans — DWI.
Desmond D. Henderson — Criminal mischief, assault of a family/household member.
Raymond C. Pace Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
Michael R. Porter Jr. — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.
April 6
Bryant C. Lewis — Possession of marijuana.
Dalena Truong — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.
Jordan Z. Hankamer — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jade A. Vasquez — Possession of a controlled substance.
Genae G. Hodge — Possession of marijuana.
Curtis Sweat — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Howard G. Bundage — DWI.
Raymond Wafodi — DWI.
April 7
Erick Torres-Rivera — Evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport.
Megan E. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.