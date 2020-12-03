Huntsville Police Department 

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Dec. 2

1220 11th St. — Harassment.

540 IH 45 S. — Unattended death.

22nd St. / IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1421 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault by threat.

1000 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

2032 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Dec. 3

1003 Oak Dr. — Unattended death.

1323 Avenue C — Suspicious incident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Dec. 2

17 Lake View Ln. — Terroristic threat.

655 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Criminal mischief.

735 FM 1696 W. — Theft.

SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Dec. 3

46 Utley Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 2

Daniya A. Gambrell — Failure to identify as a fugitive.

James E. Wiley — Criminal trespass.

Jamie M. Trevino — Public intoxication.

James E. Boyett II — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Zachary W. Walker — Parole and pardon board violation, unauthorized use of a vehicle (bond surrender).

Dec. 3

Finea K. Kohl — Possession of a controlled substance.

James Amendt — Theft.

Cody C. Mansel — Theft, driving while licence invalid.

