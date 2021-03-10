Huntsville Police Department
March 9
250 FM 2821 — Failure to stop and give information.
2540 Pine Shadows Dr. — Aggravated assault.
639 SH 75 — Aggravated assault.
3000 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.
1379 SH 75 — Domestic dispute.
1608 SH 75 — Criminal mischief.
3000 SH 30 — Failure to stop and give information.
515 FM 2821 — Recovered stolen vehicle.
2812 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft (3 separate counts).
655 FM 2821 W. — Credit card abuse.
201 IH 45 S. — Found property.
608 Hayman St. — Assault.
204 Blanco Dr. — Commercial burglary.
SH 19/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
11th Street/ Avenue N — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 9
800 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.
215 Dahlia Rd. — Theft.
1300 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.
8309 SH 75 S. — Residential burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 9
Jordan R. Bennett — Robbery.
Jessica A. Higley — Public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
Andrell N. Mojica — Criminal mischief.
Kytorrian Young — Possession of marijuana.
Christian A. Contreras-Giron — Assault causing bodily injury.
March 10
Peter Hartman — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Christina Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory C. Arnold — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance.
