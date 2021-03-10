Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 9

250 FM 2821 — Failure to stop and give information.

2540 Pine Shadows Dr. — Aggravated assault.

639 SH 75 — Aggravated assault.

3000 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.

1379 SH 75 — Domestic dispute.

1608 SH 75 — Criminal mischief.

3000 SH 30 — Failure to stop and give information.

515 FM 2821 — Recovered stolen vehicle.

2812 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft (3 separate counts).

655 FM 2821 W. — Credit card abuse.

201 IH 45 S. — Found property.

608 Hayman St. — Assault.

204 Blanco Dr. — Commercial burglary.

SH 19/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

11th Street/ Avenue N — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 9

800 FM 2821 W. — Minor auto wreck.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.

215 Dahlia Rd. — Theft.

1300 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.

8309 SH 75 S. — Residential burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 9

Jordan R. Bennett — Robbery.

Jessica A. Higley — Public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

Andrell N. Mojica — Criminal mischief.

Kytorrian Young — Possession of marijuana.

Christian A. Contreras-Giron — Assault causing bodily injury.

March 10

Peter Hartman — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Christina Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory C. Arnold — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance. 

