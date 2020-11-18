Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 17
2450 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2713 Chimney Rock — Domestic dispute.
2523 Avenue M — Robbery
Montgomery Rd./ Windridge Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
114 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
2202 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
2505 Lake Rd. — Theft.
3307 Powell Rd. — Overdose.
Nov. 16
555 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.
Ray Black Dr./ 11th St. — DWI
2615 El Toro — Sexual assault.
SH 30 W / IH 45 S — Minor auto wreck.
1211 MLK Dr. — Assisting other agency.
180 IH 45 S — Minor auto wreck.
2521 Crosstimbers Dr. — Habitation burglary.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
1426 Hill Pine — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 17
118 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1658 SH 75 N. — Disturbance.
1254 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.
9317 SH 75 S (New Waverly) — Theft.
SH 30 W/ Ranchview Dr. — Outside fire.
Tejas Dr./ Wood Farm Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Nov. 16
41 Calvary Rd. — Residential burglary.
108 Booker Rd. — Sexual assault.
3027 SH 19 — Outside fire.
200 Hall Ranch Rd. — Terroristic threat.
1295 US 190 — Assisting other agency.
1702 IH 45 N — Vehicle fire.
34 Gazebo St. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 18
Andy A. Ramirez — Unlawful use of criminal instrument, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Jesse Rodriguez Rivera — Unlawful use of criminal instrument (2 counts), fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Marco Gonzalez — DWI
Charles E. Gilbert Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Nov. 17
Casey T. Ladner — Evading arrest.
Peter A. Hartman — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Henry W. Thomas — Assault family/ household member.
James Wiley — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen L. Park — Evading arrest detention.
Nov. 16
Pamela S. Ault — DWI.
Belinda M. Wilbanks — Possession of a controlled substance.
Juan D. Crawford — Criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), abandon/ endanger child with criminal negligence.
Aaron D. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Derrick A. Booker — Building burglary, theft of property.
Gary L. Moore — Resisting arrest, public intoxication.
