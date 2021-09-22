Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 20

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Animal abuse.

Sept. 21

Montgomery Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

502 Avenue J — Runaway.

200 blk. IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

600 SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

172 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

600 Palm St. — Credit card abuse.

Sept. 22

11th Street/ SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 20

SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

1 Bluegill Ln. — Terroristic threat.

FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Grass fire.

46 Kickapoo Dr. — Outside fire.

Sept. 21

13 Caney Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.

76 Oak Bend Dr. — Animal abuse.

148 Willow Creek — Criminal mischief.

37 Ground Creek Dr. — Animal abuse.

61 Oak Hill Dr. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 20

Weldon R. Love III — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Sept. 21

Bryanna N. Guess — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Donavan B. Parsons — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 22

Oscar D. Quintanilla — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Trey C. Wickersham — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

Jaden L. Crossland — Engaging in organized criminal activity. 

