Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 20
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Animal abuse.
Sept. 21
Montgomery Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
502 Avenue J — Runaway.
200 blk. IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
600 SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
172 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
600 Palm St. — Credit card abuse.
Sept. 22
11th Street/ SH-75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
1548 11th Street — Vehicle burglary.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 20
SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
1 Bluegill Ln. — Terroristic threat.
FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Grass fire.
46 Kickapoo Dr. — Outside fire.
Sept. 21
13 Caney Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.
76 Oak Bend Dr. — Animal abuse.
148 Willow Creek — Criminal mischief.
37 Ground Creek Dr. — Animal abuse.
61 Oak Hill Dr. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 20
Weldon R. Love III — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Sept. 21
Bryanna N. Guess — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Donavan B. Parsons — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 22
Oscar D. Quintanilla — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Trey C. Wickersham — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaden L. Crossland — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
