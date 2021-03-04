Huntsville Police Department
March 3
727 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.
US 190/ SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.
213 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
36 Howard Cir. — Domestic dispute.
3000 block of Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.
308 Graham Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
908 Lincoln St. — Harassment.
1003 Oak Drive — Theft.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
2213 Bobby K Marks — Theft.
2600 El Toro — Theft.
100 blk. Earl Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 3
5 Lake Shore Dr. — Theft.
1806 SH 75 N. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 3
Rose A. Williams — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Javion R. Perry — Robbery.
Cuauhtemoc Deleon — Criminal mischief, theft.
Toussaint H. Rabb — Sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child (2 counts).
Trenten C. Watts — Possession of a controlled substance.
Vernon Jackson Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Steven Linares — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Keith W. Chase — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, terroristic threat.
March 4
William Pugh Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.
Aaren Felder — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (5 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charlotte Collins — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance.
Geoffery L. Davis — Possession of marijuana.
Alex R. Brown — Failure to appear, burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana.
Saul Bonilla — Public intoxication.
Bryan P. Smith — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
