Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 3

727 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.

US 190/ SH 19 — Minor auto wreck.

213 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

36 Howard Cir. — Domestic dispute.

3000 block of Sam Houston Ave. — Drugs.

308 Graham Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

908 Lincoln St. — Harassment.

1003 Oak Drive — Theft.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

2213 Bobby K Marks — Theft.

2600 El Toro — Theft.

100 blk. Earl Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 3

5 Lake Shore Dr. — Theft.

1806 SH 75 N. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 3

Rose A. Williams — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Javion R. Perry — Robbery.

Cuauhtemoc Deleon — Criminal mischief, theft.

Toussaint H. Rabb — Sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child (2 counts).

Trenten C. Watts — Possession of a controlled substance.

Vernon Jackson Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Steven Linares — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Keith W. Chase — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, terroristic threat.

March 4

William Pugh Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.

Aaren Felder — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (5 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charlotte Collins — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance.

Geoffery L. Davis — Possession of marijuana.

Alex R. Brown — Failure to appear, burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana.

Saul Bonilla — Public intoxication.

Bryan P. Smith — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.  

