Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 30
320 US 190 — Theft.
2540 Pine Shadows Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1300 blk. Nottingham St. — Attempted suicide.
111 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
Aug. 31
501 Cherry Hills Dr. — Theft.
679 IH-45 S. — Assault by threat.
218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
Normal Park Dr./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
2523 Avenue M — Assault by offensive touch.
521 IH-45 — Missing person.
2600 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
2821 Lake Rd. — Animal bite.
Sam Houston Ave./ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 30
255 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.
111 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
42 Catechis Rd. — Residential burglary.
21 Wendy Ln. — Terroristic threat.
3782 SH-19 — Failure to stop and give information.
6447 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
975 US 190 — Theft.
Sumac Rd./ SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.
139 Frank Cloud Rd. — Domestic dispute.
85 Teajs Dr. — Unattended death.
Aug. 31
109 Green Haven Dr. — Terroristic threat.
3010 SH-30 W. — Robbery.
3756 SH-19 — Domestic dispute.
6387 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.
2902 IH-45 S. — Evading arrest.
122 Three Notch Rd. — Sexual assault.
1867 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.
3011 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.
17 Tenolia Ln. — Criminal mischief.
105 Roberts Rd. — Residential burglary.
4803 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.
Joe Smith Rd./ FM 2628 — Stolen vehicle.
112 C Love Lp. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 30
Lillieann J. Kuczero — Theft, Failure to appear (2 counts).
Ryan Moore — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass.
Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Noe Delacruz — Sexual assault.
Joseph W. Park — Theft.
Jordan G. Saunders — Credit/ debit card abuse, vehicle burglary (3 counts).
Aug. 31
Deyondre D. Howard — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana.
Lacour Demeatrice — Theft of property, evading arrest with vehicle.
Kerry E. Campbell — Theft of property.
Randy T. Reynolds — Assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest.
Azuron J. Craft — Theft of property.
Donavan B. Parsons — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jose C.Martinez — Indecency with a child (bond revocation).
Sept. 1
Demi R. Dominguez — DWI, resisting arrest search or transport, assault public servant.
