Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 30

320 US 190 — Theft.

2540 Pine Shadows Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1300 blk. Nottingham St. — Attempted suicide.

111 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

Aug. 31

501 Cherry Hills Dr. — Theft.

679 IH-45 S. — Assault by threat.

218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

Normal Park Dr./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2523 Avenue M — Assault by offensive touch.

521 IH-45 — Missing person.

2600 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

2821 Lake Rd. — Animal bite.

Sam Houston Ave./ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 30

255 Tafelski Rd. — Assault.

111 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

42 Catechis Rd. — Residential burglary.

21 Wendy Ln. — Terroristic threat.

3782 SH-19 — Failure to stop and give information.

6447 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

975 US 190 — Theft.

Sumac Rd./ SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.

139 Frank Cloud Rd. — Domestic dispute.

85 Teajs Dr. — Unattended death.

Aug. 31

109 Green Haven Dr. — Terroristic threat.

3010 SH-30 W. — Robbery.

3756 SH-19 — Domestic dispute.

6387 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.

2902 IH-45 S. — Evading arrest.

122 Three Notch Rd. — Sexual assault.

1867 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.

3011 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.

17 Tenolia Ln. — Criminal mischief.

105 Roberts Rd. — Residential burglary.

4803 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.

Joe Smith Rd./ FM 2628 — Stolen vehicle.

112 C Love Lp. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 30

Lillieann J. Kuczero — Theft, Failure to appear (2 counts).

Ryan Moore — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Neely Rice — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Noe Delacruz — Sexual assault.

Joseph W. Park — Theft.

Jordan G. Saunders — Credit/ debit card abuse, vehicle burglary (3 counts).

Aug. 31

Deyondre D. Howard — Possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana.

Lacour Demeatrice — Theft of property, evading arrest with vehicle.

Kerry E. Campbell — Theft of property.

Randy T. Reynolds — Assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest.

Azuron J. Craft — Theft of property.

Donavan B. Parsons — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jose C.Martinez — Indecency with a child (bond revocation).

Sept. 1

Demi R. Dominguez — DWI, resisting arrest search or transport, assault public servant. 

