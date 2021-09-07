Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 3

2615 EL Toro — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

560 FM 2821 W. — Credit card abuse.

263 IH-45 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1509 Windwood Rd. — Theft.

2523 Avenue M — Stolen vehicle.

2615 El Toro — Theft.

Smither Dr./ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2309 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

100 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1719 Green Briar Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 4

2501 Lake Rd. — Assault (family violence).

818 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.

200 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

1900 Avenue O — Stolen vehicle.

805 Cline St. — Major auto wreck.

3413 Powell Rd. — Domestic dispute.

302 Gospel Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 5

2501 Lake Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

813 Thomason Rd. — Criminal mischief.

210 SH-75 — Theft.

IH-45 feeder/ Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 6

1100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

501 Avenue J — Theft.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

200 Young St. — Minor auto wreck.

SH-30 W. / IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Veterans Blvd. / SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

250 Wanza Rd. — Assault.

300 blk. FM 2821 W. — Found property.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

613 IH-45 — Assault.

Sept. 7

340 Bearkat Blvd. — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 3

4 Tonkawas Dr. — Assault.

3850 SH-19 — Vehicle burglary.

277 FM 3478 — Grass fire.

SH-19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

11 Dove St. — Burglary.

161 Powell Rd. — Animal abuse.

56 Underwood Dr. — Theft.

100 Dorrell Rd. — Shots heard.

Sept. 4

39 Carolyn St. — Residential burglary.

3208 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

FM 2550/ FM 1696 W. — Theft.

3366 SH-19 — Sexual assault.

15 Old Chapel Rd. — Unattended death.

236 Lakeland Rd. — Criminal mischief.

155 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Shots heard.

Sept. 5

82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.

4845 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.

39 Mossback St. — Residential burglary.

Sept. 6

59 Johnson St. — Criminal mischief.

2694 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

McMillian Rd./ FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

Sept. 7

2600 SH-19 — Major auto wreck.

38 Little Rd. — Unattended death.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 3

Lane R. Blue — Public intoxication.

Anthony R. Doughty — Continuous violence against the family.

Kristopher D. Oliver — Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon (Harris County).

Melissa S. Maggard — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (Bond revocation).

John W. Carroll — Continuous violence against the family.

James E. Pipkin — Violation of a bond/ protective order.

Sept. 4

Wade P. Russell — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Joshua D. Johnson — Assault causing bodily injury, assault of peace officer (2 counts).

Sept. 5

Samantha M. Ahrlett — Assault causing bodily injury, assault by contact.

Randy Cummings — Failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.

Thomas J. Nitschmann — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

John F. Murray — Theft of property.

Sept. 6

Julio A. Alvarenga — Assault causing bodily injury.

Sept. 7

Victor Cruz — Unlawful carrying a weapon, DWI. 

