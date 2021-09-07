Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 3
2615 EL Toro — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
560 FM 2821 W. — Credit card abuse.
263 IH-45 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1509 Windwood Rd. — Theft.
2523 Avenue M — Stolen vehicle.
2615 El Toro — Theft.
Smither Dr./ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2309 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
100 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
3003 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1719 Green Briar Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 4
2501 Lake Rd. — Assault (family violence).
818 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.
200 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
1900 Avenue O — Stolen vehicle.
805 Cline St. — Major auto wreck.
3413 Powell Rd. — Domestic dispute.
302 Gospel Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 5
2501 Lake Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
813 Thomason Rd. — Criminal mischief.
210 SH-75 — Theft.
IH-45 feeder/ Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 6
1100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
501 Avenue J — Theft.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
200 Young St. — Minor auto wreck.
SH-30 W. / IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Veterans Blvd. / SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
250 Wanza Rd. — Assault.
300 blk. FM 2821 W. — Found property.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
613 IH-45 — Assault.
Sept. 7
340 Bearkat Blvd. — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 3
4 Tonkawas Dr. — Assault.
3850 SH-19 — Vehicle burglary.
277 FM 3478 — Grass fire.
SH-19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
11 Dove St. — Burglary.
161 Powell Rd. — Animal abuse.
56 Underwood Dr. — Theft.
100 Dorrell Rd. — Shots heard.
Sept. 4
39 Carolyn St. — Residential burglary.
3208 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
FM 2550/ FM 1696 W. — Theft.
3366 SH-19 — Sexual assault.
15 Old Chapel Rd. — Unattended death.
236 Lakeland Rd. — Criminal mischief.
155 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Shots heard.
Sept. 5
82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.
4845 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.
39 Mossback St. — Residential burglary.
Sept. 6
59 Johnson St. — Criminal mischief.
2694 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
McMillian Rd./ FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
Sept. 7
2600 SH-19 — Major auto wreck.
38 Little Rd. — Unattended death.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 3
Lane R. Blue — Public intoxication.
Anthony R. Doughty — Continuous violence against the family.
Kristopher D. Oliver — Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon (Harris County).
Melissa S. Maggard — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (Bond revocation).
John W. Carroll — Continuous violence against the family.
James E. Pipkin — Violation of a bond/ protective order.
Sept. 4
Wade P. Russell — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Joshua D. Johnson — Assault causing bodily injury, assault of peace officer (2 counts).
Sept. 5
Samantha M. Ahrlett — Assault causing bodily injury, assault by contact.
Randy Cummings — Failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Thomas J. Nitschmann — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
John F. Murray — Theft of property.
Sept. 6
Julio A. Alvarenga — Assault causing bodily injury.
Sept. 7
Victor Cruz — Unlawful carrying a weapon, DWI.
