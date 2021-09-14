Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 13

SH-75/ Brookview Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

1900 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

3353 Bent Bough Park — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1900 Avenue O — Failure to stop and give information.

501 Normal Park Dr. — Missing person.

2300 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

509 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

1200 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1319 Smither Dr. — Assault.

1220 8th Street — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Sept. 14

1614 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 13

1500 FM 980 — Major auto wreck.

675 FM 2550 — Credit card abuse.

3685 SH-19 — Sexual assault.

3022 IH-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.

7 Cherry Rd. — Criminal trespass.

SH-75 S./ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.

1536 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Terroristic threat.

261 Grant Colony Cemetery Rd. — Assault.

2970 SH-19 — Drugs/ narcotics.

2484 FM 247 — Stolen vehicle.

1545 US 190 — Maor auto wreck.

837 Moffett Springs Rd. — Residential burglary.

54 Hidden Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Sept. 14

137 E. Summer Place — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 13

Finea K. Kohl — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

Parker L. Byrd — Evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.

Thomas R. Gambrell III — Theft of property (2 counts).

Anna Dudley — Terroristic threat.

David J. Bellamy — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Sept. 14

Tina R. Gonzales — Possession of a controlled substance. 

