Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 13
SH-75/ Brookview Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
1900 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
3353 Bent Bough Park — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1900 Avenue O — Failure to stop and give information.
501 Normal Park Dr. — Missing person.
2300 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
509 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
1200 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1319 Smither Dr. — Assault.
1220 8th Street — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sept. 14
1614 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 13
1500 FM 980 — Major auto wreck.
675 FM 2550 — Credit card abuse.
3685 SH-19 — Sexual assault.
3022 IH-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.
7 Cherry Rd. — Criminal trespass.
SH-75 S./ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.
1536 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Terroristic threat.
261 Grant Colony Cemetery Rd. — Assault.
2970 SH-19 — Drugs/ narcotics.
2484 FM 247 — Stolen vehicle.
1545 US 190 — Maor auto wreck.
837 Moffett Springs Rd. — Residential burglary.
54 Hidden Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Sept. 14
137 E. Summer Place — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 13
Finea K. Kohl — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
Parker L. Byrd — Evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.
Thomas R. Gambrell III — Theft of property (2 counts).
Anna Dudley — Terroristic threat.
David J. Bellamy — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Sept. 14
Tina R. Gonzales — Possession of a controlled substance.
