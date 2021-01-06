Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 4
22 Howard Cr. — Suspicious incident.
100 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH 45 — Theft.
1015 11th St. — Building burglary.
2537 Pine Shadows — Residential burglary.
Jan. 5
6000 SH 75 S. — Evading on vehicle/ foot.
30 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
2821 Lake Rd. — Credit card abuse.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 4
141 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) — Residential fire.
31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.
120 H McAdams Ln. — Drugs/ narcotics.
3925 SH 30 W. — Assisting other agency.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.
803 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.
Jan. 5
Tejas Rd./ Wood Farm Rd. — Shots heard.
74 Falk Rd. — Forgery.
31 Tejas Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Jan. 6
176 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.
225 Fishermans Trl. — Drugs/ narcotics.
603 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 4
James E. Paul — Fleeing police officer, possession of a controlled substance.
Rufus D. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.
Frederick D. Brown — Assault family/ household member.
Megan T. Breshears — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).
Amador Ramirez — DWI.
William A. Berg — Terroristic threat.
Franklin A. Robleto — Violation of motor fuel tax requirements.
Henry L. Titchenell — Abandon/ endanger child with criminal negligence.
Casey Albee — Abandon/ endanger child with criminal negligence.
Lee B. Partin — Obstruction or retaliation, terroristic threat.
Erie S. Gordon — DWI.
Tony Walker — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport.
Jan. 5
Lawrence E. Coleman — Public intoxication.
Jeffrey J. Hansen — DWI.
Nichole Zamora — Possession of a controlled substance.
Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.
Richard D. Jones — Assault family/ household with impeding breath.
Tanja Fowler — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Hailey Hawkins — Theft.
Marvin R. King — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (2 counts).
Aaron C. Byers — Burglary of a habitation.
Jan. 6
Shie V. Rodriguez — DWI.
Christian Chavez Prado — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
