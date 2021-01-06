Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 4

22 Howard Cr. — Suspicious incident.

100 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH 45 — Theft.

1015 11th St. — Building burglary.

2537 Pine Shadows — Residential burglary.

Jan. 5

6000 SH 75 S. — Evading on vehicle/ foot.

30 FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

2821 Lake Rd. — Credit card abuse.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 4

141 FM 1375 W. (New Waverly) — Residential fire.

31 Barbara Rd. — Criminal trespass.

120 H McAdams Ln. — Drugs/ narcotics.

3925 SH 30 W. — Assisting other agency.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Theft.

803 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.

Jan. 5

Tejas Rd./ Wood Farm Rd. — Shots heard.

74 Falk Rd. — Forgery.

31 Tejas Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Jan. 6

176 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.

225 Fishermans Trl. — Drugs/ narcotics.

603 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 4

James E. Paul — Fleeing police officer, possession of a controlled substance.

Rufus D. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Frederick D. Brown — Assault family/ household member.

Megan T. Breshears — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).

Amador Ramirez — DWI.

William A. Berg — Terroristic threat.

Franklin A. Robleto — Violation of motor fuel tax requirements.

Henry L. Titchenell — Abandon/ endanger child with criminal negligence.

Casey Albee — Abandon/ endanger child with criminal negligence.

Lee B. Partin — Obstruction or retaliation, terroristic threat.

Erie S. Gordon — DWI.

Tony Walker — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport.

Jan. 5

Lawrence E. Coleman — Public intoxication.

Jeffrey J. Hansen — DWI.

Nichole Zamora — Possession of a controlled substance.

Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.

Richard D. Jones — Assault family/ household with impeding breath.

Tanja Fowler — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Hailey Hawkins — Theft.

Marvin R. King — Unauthorized use of a vehicle (2 counts).

Aaron C. Byers — Burglary of a habitation.

Jan. 6

Shie V. Rodriguez — DWI.

Christian Chavez Prado — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

