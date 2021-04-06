Huntsville Police Department
April 5
613 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
IH-45 S. / Park Road 40 — Minor auto wreck.
44 Estill Ave. — Domestic dispute.
114 FM 247 — Stolen vehicle.
636 Ryans Ferry Rd. — Aggravated assault.
167 Broadmoor Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1570 11th Street — Found property.
2821 Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.
April 6
501 Vicki Dr. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 5
180 Piney Woods Rd. — Animal abuse.
61 McFaddin Rd. — Domestic dispute.
28 Piney Point Rd. — Criminal mischief.
155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Terroristic threat.
16 Pinedale Subdivision Rd. — Forgery.
52 Veronica Ln. — Assisting other agency.
75 Pavey Cir. — Criminal mischief.
29 Kickapoo Dr. — Fire.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Assisting other agency.
9 Olde Oaks Dr. — Terroristic threat.
April 6
87 Sunrise Lp. — Disturbance.
32 Hardy Gin Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 5
Bo Bradly Tarver — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).
Lamarcus Miller — Building burglary.
Ricky E. Cotton Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Douglas K. Ryans — DWI.
Desmond D. Henderson — Criminal mischief, assault of a family/household member.
Raymond C. Pace Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
Michael R. Porter Jr. — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.
