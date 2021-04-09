Huntsville Police Department

April 7

620 Hickory Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1400 blk 14th Street — Attempted suicide.

171 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.

Montgomery Rd./ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

2002 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

2300 blk. Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1101 Holly Springs — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2-115 Financial Plaza — Theft.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

Veterans Memorial Pkwy./ Col Etheredge — Aggravated assault.

April 8

2537 Pine Shadows Rd. — Assault.

2601 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1307 Mesquite Rd. — Aggravated assault.

900 blk. Lincoln Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

2600 blk Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

200 blk. IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

17 White Cir. — Vehicle burglary

2452 Lake Rd. — Assisting other agency.

2956 Mockingbird Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 7

82 FM 2693 E. — Criminal trespass.

4490 FM 1374 — Assisting other agency.

717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

1900 FM 1375 E. — Minor auto wreck.

23 Victoria Way — Theft.

33 Wood Lodge Dr. — Theft.

102 Green Haven Dr. — Credit card abuse.

2001 SH 30 E. — Criminal trespass.

1295 US 190 — Disturbance.

10 Villa Way — Criminal trespass.

26 Connor Ln. — Disturbance.

April 8

2452 Lake Rd. — Assisting other agency.

FM 1791/ Main Ave. — Major auto wreck.

SH 19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 7

Erick Torres-Rivera — Evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport.

Megan E. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance.

Laytasha A. Canteen — Obstruction of justice (hold-over).

Terrance Briscoe — Theft.

Chantz J. Singletary — Assault causing bodily injury.

Michael D. Wiley — Possession of marijuana.

Larry L. Wooldridge — Assault causing bodily injury.

April 8

Rowan O. Waller — Possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus H. Smith — Assault causing bodily injury.

Andrew T. Allbright — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jordan A. Williams — Public intoxication.

Sade E. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, assault public servant.

Noah K. McGary — Capital murder by terror threat (Bexar County).

Tishori D. Perkins — Possession of marijuana.

Rodrick Cole — Possession of marijuana.

Dana M. Baker — Theft.

Crystal Kimberlin — Public intoxication. 

