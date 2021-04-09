Huntsville Police Department
April 7
620 Hickory Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1400 blk 14th Street — Attempted suicide.
171 IH-45 — Major auto wreck.
Montgomery Rd./ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
2002 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
2300 blk. Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1101 Holly Springs — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2-115 Financial Plaza — Theft.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
Veterans Memorial Pkwy./ Col Etheredge — Aggravated assault.
April 8
2537 Pine Shadows Rd. — Assault.
2601 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1307 Mesquite Rd. — Aggravated assault.
900 blk. Lincoln Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
2600 blk Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
200 blk. IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
17 White Cir. — Vehicle burglary
2452 Lake Rd. — Assisting other agency.
2956 Mockingbird Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 7
82 FM 2693 E. — Criminal trespass.
4490 FM 1374 — Assisting other agency.
717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
1900 FM 1375 E. — Minor auto wreck.
23 Victoria Way — Theft.
33 Wood Lodge Dr. — Theft.
102 Green Haven Dr. — Credit card abuse.
2001 SH 30 E. — Criminal trespass.
1295 US 190 — Disturbance.
10 Villa Way — Criminal trespass.
26 Connor Ln. — Disturbance.
April 8
2452 Lake Rd. — Assisting other agency.
FM 1791/ Main Ave. — Major auto wreck.
SH 19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 7
Erick Torres-Rivera — Evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport.
Megan E. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance.
Laytasha A. Canteen — Obstruction of justice (hold-over).
Terrance Briscoe — Theft.
Chantz J. Singletary — Assault causing bodily injury.
Michael D. Wiley — Possession of marijuana.
Larry L. Wooldridge — Assault causing bodily injury.
April 8
Rowan O. Waller — Possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus H. Smith — Assault causing bodily injury.
Andrew T. Allbright — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jordan A. Williams — Public intoxication.
Sade E. Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, assault public servant.
Noah K. McGary — Capital murder by terror threat (Bexar County).
Tishori D. Perkins — Possession of marijuana.
Rodrick Cole — Possession of marijuana.
Dana M. Baker — Theft.
Crystal Kimberlin — Public intoxication.
