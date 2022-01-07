Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 5

600 Normal Park Dr. – Minor wreck.

1523-A Normal Park Dr. – Theft.

341 Oak Lawn St. – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1570 11th St. – Credit card abuse.

169 IH 45 S – Aggravated assault.

281 IH 45 S – Found property.

2700 block of Angier Rd. – Unattended death.

200 block of Willowbend Dr. – Unattended death.

3614 Boettcher Dr. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 5

Jerry Wade Miller was arrested for theft.

