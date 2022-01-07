Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 5
600 Normal Park Dr. – Minor wreck.
1523-A Normal Park Dr. – Theft.
341 Oak Lawn St. – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1570 11th St. – Credit card abuse.
169 IH 45 S – Aggravated assault.
281 IH 45 S – Found property.
2700 block of Angier Rd. – Unattended death.
200 block of Willowbend Dr. – Unattended death.
3614 Boettcher Dr. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 5
Jerry Wade Miller was arrested for theft.
