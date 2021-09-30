Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 29

1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2227 Crosstimbers Dr. — Assault.

1300 blk. 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2705 11th Street — Offensive crime.

SH 30 W / IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

610 Hayman St. — Criminal mischief.

SH-30 W. / IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1200 Bblk Bearkat Blvd. — Failure to stop and give information.

1309 14th Street — Theft.

1569 11th Street — Suspicious incident.

Sept. 30

900 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 29

SH-30 W./ Linda Ln. — Major auto wreck.

355 Paul Dixon Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

155 Tafelski Rd. — Harassment.

7 Walker Dr. — Domestic dispute.

31 Hawthorne Rd. — Criminal trespass.

1 Williams Rd. — Terroristic threat.

333 Mann Rd. — Forgery.

116 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Sept. 30

23 FM 2929 — Theft.

FM 2989/ IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 29

Nicholas P. Ardoin — Possession of a controlled substance.

Marco A. Hernandez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Yolanda E. Parker — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Evelyn D. Corley — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

John Williams — Theft of material, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Tyrone Dosewell — Theft of material, unlawful use of a criminal instrument. 

