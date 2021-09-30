Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 29
1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
2227 Crosstimbers Dr. — Assault.
1300 blk. 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2705 11th Street — Offensive crime.
SH 30 W / IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
610 Hayman St. — Criminal mischief.
SH-30 W. / IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1200 Bblk Bearkat Blvd. — Failure to stop and give information.
1309 14th Street — Theft.
1569 11th Street — Suspicious incident.
Sept. 30
900 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 29
SH-30 W./ Linda Ln. — Major auto wreck.
355 Paul Dixon Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
155 Tafelski Rd. — Harassment.
7 Walker Dr. — Domestic dispute.
31 Hawthorne Rd. — Criminal trespass.
1 Williams Rd. — Terroristic threat.
333 Mann Rd. — Forgery.
116 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Sept. 30
23 FM 2929 — Theft.
FM 2989/ IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 29
Nicholas P. Ardoin — Possession of a controlled substance.
Marco A. Hernandez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Yolanda E. Parker — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Evelyn D. Corley — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
John Williams — Theft of material, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Tyrone Dosewell — Theft of material, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
