Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 16

24 Howard Cr. — Assisting other agency.

716 Old Colony Rd. — Domestic dispute.

631 IH 45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1548 11th St. — Theft.

2009 Wickersham Dr. — Domestic dispute.

196 IH 45 — Domestic dispute.

205 Willowbend — Domestic dispute.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

Dec. 17

1900 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 16

1051 Trinity Cutoff — Residential fire.

US 190/ FM 405 — Major auto wreck.

SH 19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1658 SH 75 N — Drugs/ narcotics.

FM 1374/ IH 45 S. — Criminal mischief.

6439 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

Dec. 17

1901 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 16

Edward Williams — Assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Nicholas Bravo — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Tanya R. Maddox — DWI.

Rodrick D. McGowen — Resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Dec. 17

Kendra R. Robinson — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Larry R. Swearingen Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Nichole M. Susa — DWI.

Isac E. Espinoza — Assault causing bodily injury.

Robert S. Bennett — DWI. 

