Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 16
24 Howard Cr. — Assisting other agency.
716 Old Colony Rd. — Domestic dispute.
631 IH 45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1548 11th St. — Theft.
2009 Wickersham Dr. — Domestic dispute.
196 IH 45 — Domestic dispute.
205 Willowbend — Domestic dispute.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
Dec. 17
1900 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 16
1051 Trinity Cutoff — Residential fire.
US 190/ FM 405 — Major auto wreck.
SH 19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.
24 Howard Cr. — Assisting other agency.
1658 SH 75 N — Drugs/ narcotics.
FM 1374/ IH 45 S. — Criminal mischief.
6439 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
Dec. 17
1901 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 16
Edward Williams — Assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance.
Nicholas Bravo — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Tanya R. Maddox — DWI.
Rodrick D. McGowen — Resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Dec. 17
Kendra R. Robinson — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Larry R. Swearingen Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Nichole M. Susa — DWI.
Isac E. Espinoza — Assault causing bodily injury.
Robert S. Bennett — DWI.
