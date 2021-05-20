Huntsville Police Department
May 19
716 Old Colony Rd. — Overdose.
1100 Avenue I — Minor auto wreck.
259 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
660 IH-45 — Terroristic threat.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 19
23 Galloway Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
580 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
210 SH 75 N. — Disturbance.
48 Lazy Bend Dr. — Criminal trespass.
62 Harding St. — Criminal trespass.
259 IH-45 S. — Fleet accident.
May 20
639 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 19
Jasmine T. Sargent — DWI.
Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.
Nickerrya G. Simpson — Aggravated assault against a public servant.
Gregory J. Fremin — DWI.
Anthony R. Morning — Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.