Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 19

716 Old Colony Rd. — Overdose.

1100 Avenue I — Minor auto wreck.

259 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

660 IH-45 — Terroristic threat.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 19

23 Galloway Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

580 IH-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

210 SH 75 N. — Disturbance.

48 Lazy Bend Dr. — Criminal trespass.

62 Harding St. — Criminal trespass.

259 IH-45 S. — Fleet accident.

May 20

639 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 19

Jasmine T. Sargent — DWI.

Rocky A. Hatcher — DWI.

Nickerrya G. Simpson — Aggravated assault against a public servant.

Gregory J. Fremin — DWI.

Anthony R. Morning — Possession of a controlled substance. 

