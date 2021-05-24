Huntsville Police Department

May 21

1623 10th Street — Domestic dispute.

2452-1713 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

101 FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.

700 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

2213 Bobby K. Marks — Vehicle burglary.

2600 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2414 Settlers way — Domestic dispute.

145 Essex Blvd. — Welfare concern.

1916 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.

May 22

144 IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

245 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

700 US 190 — Assault.

606 IH-45 S. — Vehicle burglary.

248 SH 19 — Found property.

2719 11th Street — Assault.

IH-45 N / Avenue S — Failure to stop and give information.

215 IH 45 N. — Theft.

322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1623 10th Street — Criminal mischief.

May 23

3702 Boettcher Dr. — Animal bite.

2600 blk. SH 19 — Assisting other agency.

3100 blk Elks Dr. — Unattended death.

280 FM 2821 W. — Drugs.

2108 Avenue M — Found property.

311 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

1600 Persimmon Dr. — Overdose.

May 24

2523 Avenue M — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 21

8 E. Walnut Lake Rd. — Harassment.

71 Paul Dixon Rd. — Assisting other agency.

42 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.

656 FM 2550 — Minor auto wreck.

May 22

10 Mossback St. — Domestic dispute.

253 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.

390 Flynt Rd. — Theft.

2401 IH-45 S. — Vehicle fire.

46 Michael St. — Disturbance.

1916 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.

322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.

26 Michael St. — Minor auto wreck.

1900 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

516 Rosenwall Rd. — Domestic dispute.

May 23

224 Bishop Rd. — Criminal mischief.

17 O’Bannon Dr. — Disturbance.

S Elmore St./ Cherry Cir. E. — Minor auto wreck.

649 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal trespass.

31 Johnson St. — Criminal trespass.

610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

6 Calvary Rd. — Domestic dispute.

64 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.

323 FM 2693 E. — Shots heard.

304 Horace Smith Rd. — Domestic dispute.

May 24

16 Woodland Hills Dr. — Attempted suicide.

16 Pine Tree Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 21

Scott A. Hilsmeier — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Martin D. Sherwood Jr. — Violation of protective order.

Kevin O. Dees — Assault family/ household member.

Kimbra M. Franklin — Forgery of government/ national instrument, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tobias T. Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury.

Cody A. Petry — Public intoxication.

Quinzaria Ruffin — Theft.

Ross M. Tallon — Possession of a controlled substance.

Melvin L. Young — Assault family/ household member.

Tabitha N. Taylor — DWI.

Nicholas C. Robinson — Criminal mischief.

Anthony W. Scott Jr. — Possession of marijuana.

Jordan A. Williams — Assault causing bodily injury.

May 22

Deiontae B. Byrd — Publix intoxication.

Karyna S. Ward — DWI, violation of occupational license.

Kendrick D. Butcher — Burglary of a habitation, criminal nonsupport.

Peter Harvey — Violation of bond/ protective order.

Immanuel Jones — Fleeing police officer, possession of marijuana.

Brandon Harris — Credit/ debit card abuse.

Jonathan R. McCasland — Stalking.

Joseph P. Favero — Criminal trespass.

William K. Abernathy — Violation of bond/ protective order.

Shauna A. Jaeger — DWI.

Livina M. Martinez — Public intoxication.

May 23

Colton W. Clark — Hunt/ possession of exotic animals, violation promise to appear.

Willie X. Reed — Assault causing bodily injury.

Manuel D. Espinoza-Rodriguez — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.

Keithon D. Cole — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Theft.

Lamarcus Miller — Burglary of a habitation.

Don D. Archie — Obstruction of highway passageway.

Jake E. Kennedy — DWI.

May 24

Eduardo Ramirez — No drivers license.

Jaycee M. Parker — Assault causing bodily injury.

Quatavia L. Berotte — Assault causing bodily injury. 

