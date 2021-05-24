Huntsville Police Department
May 21
1623 10th Street — Domestic dispute.
2452-1713 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
101 FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.
700 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
2213 Bobby K. Marks — Vehicle burglary.
2600 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
2414 Settlers way — Domestic dispute.
145 Essex Blvd. — Welfare concern.
1916 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.
May 22
144 IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
245 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
700 US 190 — Assault.
606 IH-45 S. — Vehicle burglary.
248 SH 19 — Found property.
2719 11th Street — Assault.
IH-45 N / Avenue S — Failure to stop and give information.
215 IH 45 N. — Theft.
322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1623 10th Street — Criminal mischief.
May 23
3702 Boettcher Dr. — Animal bite.
2600 blk. SH 19 — Assisting other agency.
3100 blk Elks Dr. — Unattended death.
280 FM 2821 W. — Drugs.
2108 Avenue M — Found property.
311 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
1600 Persimmon Dr. — Overdose.
May 24
2523 Avenue M — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 21
8 E. Walnut Lake Rd. — Harassment.
71 Paul Dixon Rd. — Assisting other agency.
42 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.
656 FM 2550 — Minor auto wreck.
May 22
10 Mossback St. — Domestic dispute.
253 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.
390 Flynt Rd. — Theft.
2401 IH-45 S. — Vehicle fire.
46 Michael St. — Disturbance.
1916 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.
322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.
26 Michael St. — Minor auto wreck.
1900 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
516 Rosenwall Rd. — Domestic dispute.
May 23
224 Bishop Rd. — Criminal mischief.
17 O’Bannon Dr. — Disturbance.
S Elmore St./ Cherry Cir. E. — Minor auto wreck.
649 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal trespass.
31 Johnson St. — Criminal trespass.
610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
6 Calvary Rd. — Domestic dispute.
64 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.
323 FM 2693 E. — Shots heard.
304 Horace Smith Rd. — Domestic dispute.
May 24
16 Woodland Hills Dr. — Attempted suicide.
16 Pine Tree Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 21
Scott A. Hilsmeier — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Martin D. Sherwood Jr. — Violation of protective order.
Kevin O. Dees — Assault family/ household member.
Kimbra M. Franklin — Forgery of government/ national instrument, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tobias T. Jenkins — Assault causing bodily injury.
Cody A. Petry — Public intoxication.
Quinzaria Ruffin — Theft.
Ross M. Tallon — Possession of a controlled substance.
Melvin L. Young — Assault family/ household member.
Tabitha N. Taylor — DWI.
Nicholas C. Robinson — Criminal mischief.
Anthony W. Scott Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
Jordan A. Williams — Assault causing bodily injury.
May 22
Deiontae B. Byrd — Publix intoxication.
Karyna S. Ward — DWI, violation of occupational license.
Kendrick D. Butcher — Burglary of a habitation, criminal nonsupport.
Peter Harvey — Violation of bond/ protective order.
Immanuel Jones — Fleeing police officer, possession of marijuana.
Brandon Harris — Credit/ debit card abuse.
Jonathan R. McCasland — Stalking.
Joseph P. Favero — Criminal trespass.
William K. Abernathy — Violation of bond/ protective order.
Shauna A. Jaeger — DWI.
Livina M. Martinez — Public intoxication.
May 23
Colton W. Clark — Hunt/ possession of exotic animals, violation promise to appear.
Willie X. Reed — Assault causing bodily injury.
Manuel D. Espinoza-Rodriguez — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle.
Keithon D. Cole — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Theft.
Lamarcus Miller — Burglary of a habitation.
Don D. Archie — Obstruction of highway passageway.
Jake E. Kennedy — DWI.
May 24
Eduardo Ramirez — No drivers license.
Jaycee M. Parker — Assault causing bodily injury.
Quatavia L. Berotte — Assault causing bodily injury.
