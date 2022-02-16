Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 15
560 FM 2821 – Harassment.
2530 Sam Houston Ave – Theft.
558 IH 45 S – Aggravated robbery.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 15
2420 IH 45 S – Burglary of a residence.
108 Paul Bruno Rd – Burglary of a residence.
14 Vick Rd – Forgery.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 15
Iclynn Hayes – Criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal warrants.
Tivirus Craft – Criminal trespass.
Alicia Muniz – Municipal warrants.
Tameeka Massey – Municipal warrants.
Kennedy Ordaz – Theft.
Justin Butler – Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested for municipal warrants.
Christopher Eric Johnson – Failure to appear, no drivers license, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and theft.
Shantrell Bourasa – Family violence.
Caffery Joseph Simpson – Striking fixture or highway landscape, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
Brandon Blake Jones – Assault.
Jonathan Riley Farris – Assault.
Feb. 16
Janiece Burns – Family violence.
Donte Houston – Possession of a controlled substance.
Raymond Demarcus Smith – Family violence.
