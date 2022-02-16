Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 15

560 FM 2821 – Harassment.

2530 Sam Houston Ave – Theft.

558 IH 45 S – Aggravated robbery.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 15

2420 IH 45 S – Burglary of a residence.

108 Paul Bruno Rd – Burglary of a residence.

14 Vick Rd – Forgery.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 15

Iclynn Hayes – Criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal warrants.

Tivirus Craft – Criminal trespass.

Alicia Muniz – Municipal warrants.

Tameeka Massey – Municipal warrants.

Kennedy Ordaz – Theft.

Justin Butler – Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and arrested for municipal warrants.

Christopher Eric Johnson – Failure to appear, no drivers license, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and theft.

Shantrell Bourasa – Family violence.

Caffery Joseph Simpson – Striking fixture or highway landscape, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.

Brandon Blake Jones – Assault.

Jonathan Riley Farris – Assault.

Feb. 16

Janiece Burns – Family violence.

Donte Houston – Possession of a controlled substance.

Raymond Demarcus Smith – Family violence.

