Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 11

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

144 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.

1900 blk Avenue N ½ — Sexual assault.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

141 IH- 45 — Theft.

1300 Nottingham Rd. — Drugs.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

2521 Crosstimbers Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

911 Elm Ave. — Terroristic threat.

560 FM 2821 — Terroristic threat.

455 Cherry Hills Dr. — Residential burglary.

Oct. 12

1807 Merchant Rd. — Animal abuse.

301 IH-45 — Found property.

2600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

133 Renfro Valley — Failure to stop and give information.

639 SH-75 N. — Theft.

20 FM 1791 — Theft.

330 Beto Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 13

300 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 11

179 Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.

328 Geneva Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Oct. 12

3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.

108 Oates Brothers Rd. — Theft.

60 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.

200 Bishop Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1807 Merchant St. — Animal abuse.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 11

Samantha McGovern — Possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana.

John E. Price — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Kemoche K. Hobbs — Burglary of a habitation.

Jordan A. Otey-Wilson — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Oct. 12

Carl K. Kelley Jr. — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Stephen E. Vick — Assault of family/ household member.

Deandre D. Colbert — Aggravated robbery (4 counts).

Andrew J. Myers — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance.

Louis J. Crew — Forgery of a financial instrument (bond surrender).

Madison Petross — Theft.

Joshua E. Simmons — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Oct. 13

Zeth Rodriguez — Interfere with public duties, possession of drug paraphanalia.

Jose G. Campa — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. 

