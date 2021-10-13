Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 11
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
144 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.
1900 blk Avenue N ½ — Sexual assault.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
1300 Nottingham Rd. — Drugs.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
2521 Crosstimbers Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
911 Elm Ave. — Terroristic threat.
560 FM 2821 — Terroristic threat.
455 Cherry Hills Dr. — Residential burglary.
Oct. 12
1807 Merchant Rd. — Animal abuse.
301 IH-45 — Found property.
2600 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
133 Renfro Valley — Failure to stop and give information.
639 SH-75 N. — Theft.
20 FM 1791 — Theft.
330 Beto Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 13
300 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 11
179 Roberts Rd. — Criminal trespass.
328 Geneva Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Oct. 12
3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
IH-45 S./ FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.
108 Oates Brothers Rd. — Theft.
60 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.
200 Bishop Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1807 Merchant St. — Animal abuse.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 11
Samantha McGovern — Possession of drug paraphernalia, Parole and Pardon Board violation, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana.
John E. Price — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Kemoche K. Hobbs — Burglary of a habitation.
Jordan A. Otey-Wilson — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Oct. 12
Carl K. Kelley Jr. — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Stephen E. Vick — Assault of family/ household member.
Deandre D. Colbert — Aggravated robbery (4 counts).
Andrew J. Myers — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance.
Louis J. Crew — Forgery of a financial instrument (bond surrender).
Madison Petross — Theft.
Joshua E. Simmons — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Oct. 13
Zeth Rodriguez — Interfere with public duties, possession of drug paraphanalia.
Jose G. Campa — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
