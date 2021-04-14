Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 12

1916 Avenue L ½ — Burglary of a habitation.

1323 Avenue C — Assault.

14 Howard Cir. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

April 13

1410 Nottingham — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

600 IH-45 — Theft.

1440 Brazos Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1900 Sycamore Ave. — Drugs.

419 McCollum Ln. — Criminal mischief.

717 FM 2821 — Suspicious incident.

200 19th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

515 FM 2821 — Assault.

April 14

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.

3156 Clay Cir. — Overdose.

1900 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 12

163 Pine Ridge Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Roberts Rd./ Countz Spur — Theft.

1018 11th Street (Huntsville) — Criminal trespass.

US 190/ FM 405 — Sexual offenses.

521 Hardy St. — Fire.

119 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.

32 Sandhill Ln. — Theft.

6022 Old Colony Rd. — Assault.

April 13

23 Daniels St. — Criminal trespass.

51 Louis Grant — Residential burglary.

156 FM 1696 E. — Major auto wreck.

US 190/ McFaddin Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 13

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.

Brandon T. Gamble — Public intoxication.

Tacoby Davis — Possession of marijuana, aggravated sexual assault of a child (bond revocation).

Robyn H. Ruehlen — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of marijuana (bond revocation).

Edras A. Salmeron Bonilla — Aggravated sexual assault. 

Tags

Trending Video