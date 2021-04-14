Huntsville Police Department
April 12
1916 Avenue L ½ — Burglary of a habitation.
1323 Avenue C — Assault.
14 Howard Cir. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
April 13
1410 Nottingham — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
600 IH-45 — Theft.
1440 Brazos Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1900 Sycamore Ave. — Drugs.
419 McCollum Ln. — Criminal mischief.
717 FM 2821 — Suspicious incident.
200 19th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
515 FM 2821 — Assault.
April 14
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.
3156 Clay Cir. — Overdose.
1900 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 12
163 Pine Ridge Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Roberts Rd./ Countz Spur — Theft.
1018 11th Street (Huntsville) — Criminal trespass.
US 190/ FM 405 — Sexual offenses.
521 Hardy St. — Fire.
119 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.
32 Sandhill Ln. — Theft.
6022 Old Colony Rd. — Assault.
April 13
23 Daniels St. — Criminal trespass.
51 Louis Grant — Residential burglary.
156 FM 1696 E. — Major auto wreck.
US 190/ McFaddin Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 13
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Brandon T. Gamble — Public intoxication.
Tacoby Davis — Possession of marijuana, aggravated sexual assault of a child (bond revocation).
Robyn H. Ruehlen — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation), possession of marijuana (bond revocation).
Edras A. Salmeron Bonilla — Aggravated sexual assault.
