Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 21
2456 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.
141 IH 45 — Theft.
7600 SH 75 — Theft.
IH 45/ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
300 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
1500 13th St. — Minor auto wreck.
1628 Avenue P — Domestic dispute.
1900 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
Dec. 22
555 Bowers Blvd. — Criminal mischief.
2145 SH 30 E. — Domestic dispute.
350 SH 75 — Found property.
1714 Oak Bend — Sexual assault.
Dec. 23
1570 11th St. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 21
156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1607 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
FS Rd 233 — Shooting.
1711 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
12 Trail Ridge Rd. — Theft.
194 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Dec. 22
921 FM 247 — Criminal mischief.
81 Front St. (Riverside) — Commercial burglary.
212 Highland Dr. — Theft.
85 N Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1700 IH 45 S. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.
41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.
218 Ground Creek Cemetery Rd. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 21
Karleigh R. Sosebee — DWI.
Adam R. Cripe — Resisting arrest.
Kevin Zoeller — Public intoxication.
Justin Ballinger-Elliott — Disorderly conduct.
Jucorwin D’Anthony Hill — Possession of marijuana.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Dec. 22
Robert T. Hunter — DWI.
Charlie Brown Jr. — Theft.
Gordon S. Sawyer — Theft.
Brandon D. Reece — Criminal mischief.
Richard D. Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance.
Fidencio R. Rangel — DWI.
Garrett W. Collins — DWI, assault causing bodily injury.
Michael D. Pelt — Building burglary.
Isac E. Espinoza — Assault (family violence).
Jorge D. Anrubio — Public intoxication, immigration.
Chantz J. Singletary — Assault causing bodily injury.
Dec. 23
Sandra Samples — DWI.
