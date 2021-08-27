Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 25
399 Julia St. — Deadly conduct.
331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
160 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.
1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.
SH-75/ SH-19 — Major auto wreck.
80 blk Avenue F — Major auto wreck.
1516 19th Street — Theft of firearm.
Aug. 26
2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2414 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
111 IH-45 — Failure to stop and give information.
2523-3104 Avenue M — Overdose.
218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
1223 Financial Plaza — Theft.
606 IH-45 — Theft.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Criminal mischief.
3008 Old Houston Rd. — Theft.
3000 SH-30 — Minor auto wreck.
1800 19th Street — Minor auto wreck.
610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.
700 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.
Aug. 27
900 blk. Hill Pine Rd. — Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 25
SH-150/ FM 2693 — Major auto wreck.
87 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.
8 Jimmielee Dr. — Residential fire.
25 Bryant Rd. — Domestic dispute.
8634 SH-75 S. — Theft.
Aug. 26
296 Sunset Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.
3179 IH-45 S. — Disturbance.
102 Shorewood Dr. — Forgery.
29 Raintree St. — Domestic dispute.
52 Dallas Young Rd. — Residential burglary.
168 Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 25
Carter A. Gibson — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, evading arrest/ detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. (Bond Revocation).
Tony W. Gunn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Samuel B. Khan — Parole and Pardon Board violation, criminal trespass (Bond surrender).
Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Horn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Aug. 26
Tiezevion Matthews — Murder.
Kelton D. Archie — Criminal trespass, violation of bond/ protective order.
Kirk A. Duncan — Assault causing bodily injury.
Emily A. Rothlander — Possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Justin C. Henderson — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
James F. Thomas — Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance.
Adam T. Mendelsohn — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Atrayu Gillaspie — Assault causing bodily injury.
