Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 25

399 Julia St. — Deadly conduct.

331 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

160 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.

1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.

SH-75/ SH-19 — Major auto wreck.

80 blk Avenue F — Major auto wreck.

1516 19th Street — Theft of firearm.

Aug. 26

2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2414 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

111 IH-45 — Failure to stop and give information.

2523-3104 Avenue M — Overdose.

218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

1223 Financial Plaza — Theft.

606 IH-45 — Theft.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Criminal mischief.

3008 Old Houston Rd. — Theft.

3000 SH-30 — Minor auto wreck.

1800 19th Street — Minor auto wreck.

610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.

700 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.

Aug. 27

900 blk. Hill Pine Rd. — Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 25

SH-150/ FM 2693 — Major auto wreck.

87 Fishermans Trl. — Criminal trespass.

8 Jimmielee Dr. — Residential fire.

25 Bryant Rd. — Domestic dispute.

8634 SH-75 S. — Theft.

Aug. 26

296 Sunset Lake Rd. — Criminal trespass.

3179 IH-45 S. — Disturbance.

102 Shorewood Dr. — Forgery.

29 Raintree St. — Domestic dispute.

52 Dallas Young Rd. — Residential burglary.

168 Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 25

Carter A. Gibson — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, evading arrest/ detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. (Bond Revocation).

Tony W. Gunn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Samuel B. Khan — Parole and Pardon Board violation, criminal trespass (Bond surrender).

Kanard J. Riles — Possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Horn — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Aug. 26

Tiezevion Matthews — Murder.

Kelton D. Archie — Criminal trespass, violation of bond/ protective order.

Kirk A. Duncan — Assault causing bodily injury.

Emily A. Rothlander — Possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Justin C. Henderson — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

James F. Thomas — Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Adam T. Mendelsohn — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Atrayu Gillaspie — Assault causing bodily injury. 

