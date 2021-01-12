Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 11
3100 Montgomery Rd. — Evading on foot.
2450 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
925 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
102 16th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.
201 W. Hill Park Cir. — Welfare concern.
Jan. 12
603 IH 45 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 11
FM 1374/ Sandel Rd. — Welfare concern.
57 FM 2550 — Domestic dispute.
5120 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
717 FM 2821 W — Drugs/ narcotics.
20 Chandlers Way — Theft.
1500 IH 45 N — Drugs/ narcotics.
Jan. 12
371 FM 247— Domestic dispute.
FM 980/ Sunrise Lp. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 11
Corey D. Jimerson — Failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, parole and pardon board violation.
Martin Guerrero — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (5 counts).
George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.
Jan. 12
Khalil D. Washington — Hinder apprehension or prosecution, interfere with public duties.
Brandon D. Reece — Possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police officer.
Gaylene D. Carr — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jozavier Z. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon E. Shed — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan T. Daigle — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Jeri L. Mathis — DWI (2 counts), evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.