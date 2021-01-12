Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 11

3100 Montgomery Rd. — Evading on foot.

2450 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

925 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

102 16th St. — Burglary of a vehicle.

201 W. Hill Park Cir. — Welfare concern.

Jan. 12

603 IH 45 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 11

FM 1374/ Sandel Rd. — Welfare concern.

57 FM 2550 — Domestic dispute.

5120 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

717 FM 2821 W — Drugs/ narcotics.

20 Chandlers Way — Theft.

1500 IH 45 N — Drugs/ narcotics.

Jan. 12

371 FM 247— Domestic dispute.

FM 980/ Sunrise Lp. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 11

Corey D. Jimerson — Failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, parole and pardon board violation.

Martin Guerrero — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (5 counts).

George S. Baldwin — Public intoxication.

Jan. 12

Khalil D. Washington — Hinder apprehension or prosecution, interfere with public duties.

Brandon D. Reece — Possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police officer.

Gaylene D. Carr — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jozavier Z. Baker — Possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon E. Shed — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan T. Daigle — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Jeri L. Mathis — DWI (2 counts), evading arrest detention with a vehicle. 

Tags

Trending Video